 

Hospitalized UFC Star Mark Coleman Feels 'So Lucky' for Breathing on His Own After House Fire

The professional wrestler, who suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue efforts during the house fire, tearfully expresses his gratitude as he's joined by some family members.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mark Coleman managed to keep a positive attitude amid his hospitalization. In a video shared on social media, the UFC legend gushed about feeling "so lucky" that he's now "breathing on his own" after rescuing his parents from a house fire.

The clip, which was uploaded by Mark's daughter Kenzie on Instagram, showed family members coming into the hospital bed to greet the 59-year-old. The professional wrestler was hooked up to a few machines monitoring his health.

"I'm the happiest man in the world," Mark tearfully said in his raspy voice in the Thursday, March 14 post. "I swear to God, I'm so lucky. I can't believe my parents are alive."

"I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and to the door. It was horrible. I couldn't breathe. I almost had to go outside," he recalled. "I went back there and got 'em. I got 'em. I can't believe it. I got 'em, but I couldn't find Hammer (the pet dog)."

  Editors' Pick

In the caption, Kenzie wrote, "God is good. Miracles do happen. Our dad is breathing on his own." She added, "We still have a long road ahead of us but we are truly thankful. We want to thank you all for the love and support from the bottom of our hearts."

Mark's other daughter, Morgan, previously divulged that her dad was airlifted to the hospital after saving his parents from their burning house in Fremont, Ohio on Tuesday. She added, "Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest snd bravest man I know."

"Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time," Morgan continued. "We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply. Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life."

Mark suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue efforts and is currently intubated and sedated in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown, but authorities have confirmed the house was a "total loss."

