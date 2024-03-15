 

Cardi B Stirs Debate With Her Take on 50/50

Cardi B Stirs Debate With Her Take on 50/50
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 'Like What (Freestyle)' raptress doesn't think that doing household chores equals to contributing to the house, admitting that she's 'not a feminist anymore.'

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has stirred a debate with her take on 50/50. Having been married to Offset, who has been accused of cheating on her multiple times, the raptress has declared that she's team splitting the bills when it comes to marriage and relationship.

"So this is what I believe in," she said in a video which surfaced online on Thursday, March 15. "If you gonna be the type of b***h like you want your n***a to take care of everything. What do you do? What do you contribute? You can't complaint, 'I cook, I clean,' but you don't work, you don't contribute to the house."

The 31-year-old further voiced her thought on the notion that man should be the main provider in the family. "[People] be like, 'Oh, I don't go 50/50.' Certain thing is a joint thing to do," she stressed. "The Internet really having people f**ked up from real reality type s**t."

"I'm not a feminist anymore," the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker admitted, before explaining her take, "My money is my money. And his money is his money. But we both spend thing on each other." She added, "I'm really old school."

  Editors' Pick

People quickly weighed in on Cardi's statements, with many voicing their disagreement. "And boom just like that I'm team Nicki...," a disappointed fan said. Another remarked, "Girl by you was the same person in love and hip hop talking abt a man paying ya bills now u got money it's 50/50 girl bye."

A third argued, "A man is suppose to be a provider and protector for his wife not a roommate but what I kno I like boys." A fourth person claimed, "I'm happily married way longer than her without any cheating scandals or abuse. Haven't split nothing but time! My husband is not my roommate."

"I'm not sharing no bills 50/50 with a man that I love, vice versa. If I gotta go 50/50 that's my roommate," someone shared. Another chimed in, "she could've left it at, if your man paying all the bills, just make sure you're doing your part with keeping the house clean and cooking… all that extra blase blah was just to make herself feel better for doing 50/50, prolly 70/30 on her end."

Others said Cardi should not have given advice on relationship considering her rocky marriage, with one person noting, "Girl you splitting bills and still getting cheated on…..NEXT!" Similarly, another said, "Splitting bills 50/50 and tolerating serial cheating is wicked." One other reminded, "Man do what works FOR YOUR HOME! Stop listening to these people give advice, when they be on here yelling about divorce annually."

A few, however, agreed with Cardi as someone claimed, "She's right if you are talking about building an empire together." Another wrote, "I'm wit Cardi! It's nothing wrong with partnering up with your man to make life sweeter for the both of y'all!" Someone else stated, "Nothing wrong with 50/50 especially in this economy."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Pic Given 'Altered Photo' Warning by Instagram

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper
Related Posts
Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Pokes Fun at Her Falling Veneer After Eating Bagel in New Hilarious Video

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Not Succumbing to Pressure to Lose Weight Amid Ozempic Craze

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It
  • Mar 15, 2024

Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gal Gadot Glows in First Outing Since Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative
  • Mar 15, 2024

Lifetime Reacts After Wendy Williams' Unsealed Lawsuit Dubs Documentary Exploitative

Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend
  • Mar 15, 2024

Tammy Rivera Teases Mystery Boyfriend After Spat With Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper
  • Mar 15, 2024

Gigi Hadid Steps Out With Daughter Khai After Canceling Red Carpet Debut With Bradley Cooper

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-13 16:17:06

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Sydney Sweeney Makes Jaws Drop in Low-Cut Dress at SXSW

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Lizzo Showered With Praise After Showcasing Thinner Appearance and New Hairstyle

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

Johnny Depp Deletes Photo With Robert Downey Jr. After Roasted Over Photoshopped Image

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Billie Eilish Gets Mixed Reactions After Caught at Starbucks Despite Wearing Ceasefire Pin at Oscars

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Jennifer Lopez Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Canceling 7 'This Is Me... Now' Shows

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints

Taylor Swift's Project at Hollywood Sign Scrapped After Residents' Complaints