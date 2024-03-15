Cardi B Stirs Debate With Her Take on 50/50

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'Like What (Freestyle)' raptress doesn't think that doing household chores equals to contributing to the house, admitting that she's 'not a feminist anymore.'

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has stirred a debate with her take on 50/50. Having been married to Offset, who has been accused of cheating on her multiple times, the raptress has declared that she's team splitting the bills when it comes to marriage and relationship.

"So this is what I believe in," she said in a video which surfaced online on Thursday, March 15. "If you gonna be the type of b***h like you want your n***a to take care of everything. What do you do? What do you contribute? You can't complaint, 'I cook, I clean,' but you don't work, you don't contribute to the house."

The 31-year-old further voiced her thought on the notion that man should be the main provider in the family. "[People] be like, 'Oh, I don't go 50/50.' Certain thing is a joint thing to do," she stressed. "The Internet really having people f**ked up from real reality type s**t."

"I'm not a feminist anymore," the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker admitted, before explaining her take, "My money is my money. And his money is his money. But we both spend thing on each other." She added, "I'm really old school."

People quickly weighed in on Cardi's statements, with many voicing their disagreement. "And boom just like that I'm team Nicki...," a disappointed fan said. Another remarked, "Girl by you was the same person in love and hip hop talking abt a man paying ya bills now u got money it's 50/50 girl bye."

A third argued, "A man is suppose to be a provider and protector for his wife not a roommate but what I kno I like boys." A fourth person claimed, "I'm happily married way longer than her without any cheating scandals or abuse. Haven't split nothing but time! My husband is not my roommate."

"I'm not sharing no bills 50/50 with a man that I love, vice versa. If I gotta go 50/50 that's my roommate," someone shared. Another chimed in, "she could've left it at, if your man paying all the bills, just make sure you're doing your part with keeping the house clean and cooking… all that extra blase blah was just to make herself feel better for doing 50/50, prolly 70/30 on her end."

Others said Cardi should not have given advice on relationship considering her rocky marriage, with one person noting, "Girl you splitting bills and still getting cheated on…..NEXT!" Similarly, another said, "Splitting bills 50/50 and tolerating serial cheating is wicked." One other reminded, "Man do what works FOR YOUR HOME! Stop listening to these people give advice, when they be on here yelling about divorce annually."

A few, however, agreed with Cardi as someone claimed, "She's right if you are talking about building an empire together." Another wrote, "I'm wit Cardi! It's nothing wrong with partnering up with your man to make life sweeter for the both of y'all!" Someone else stated, "Nothing wrong with 50/50 especially in this economy."

