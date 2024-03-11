Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Instagram Celebrity

The Duchess of Cambridge admits she digitally doctored her Mother's Day picture but her team at the Kensington Palace won't be releasing the original photo.

AceShowbiz - Kensington Palace has refused to release the original unedited version of a Mother's Day portrait featuring Kate Middleton and her children. The decision comes after multiple photo agencies, including Reuters and Getty Images, withdrew the photo over concerns that it had been digitally "manipulated."

The controversy arose when social media users noticed what appeared to be editing errors in the photo, such as misaligned clothing and a missing portion of Princess Charlotte's sleeve. In response, the Princess of Wales apologized for releasing the doctored photo, blaming it on amateur editing fails.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she stated.

Despite the apology, Kensington Palace has maintained that it will not release the unedited version. PR experts have expressed concern, arguing that this decision could damage the public's trust in the royal family.

The photo was taken by Prince William and was intended to be an informal and relaxed family portrait. However, the editing controversy has overshadowed the positive intentions of the image.

In the wake of the controversy, conspiracy theories have intensified about Kate Middleton's recent absence and her current health status. Middleton has been recovering from planned abdominal surgery and has not been seen in public for over two months. Kensington Palace has insisted that she is doing well, but the lack of a clear explanation has fueled speculation.

Meanwhile, Prince William has largely ignored questions about his wife's condition, further contributing to the online speculation.

As the Commonwealth Day service approaches, the photo controversy is expected to remain a topic of discussion. The incident has exposed a potential public relations problem for the monarchy, raising questions about the transparency and authenticity of the royal family.

