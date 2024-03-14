 

Kristin Cavallari Doubles Down on Her New Relationship With Mark Estes: 'I Don't Give a F***'

The former star of 'The Hills' couldn't care less about criticisms over her new romance with much-younger boyfriend, declaring she's 'all in' with her beau.

  Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari is facing criticism for her relationship with Mark Estes, a 24-year-old former college football player. However, Cavallari is standing firm in her decision, stating that she doesn't care about the age difference.

"The age thing was a hang-up for me at first. Now, I don't give a f*ck," Cavallari said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "And I'm all in with this guy."

Cavallari, 37, affectionately refers to Estes as "Montana" and revealed that he met her three children before their first official date. Despite the initial shock of their age gap, Cavallari's children are excited to see her happy.

The public scrutiny has not deterred Cavallari and Estes, who have reportedly remained unfazed by the noise surrounding their relationship. While some have supported Cavallari, others have criticized her decision, citing the lack of maturity and common ground between a 24-year-old and a 37-year-old.

In response to the criticism, Cavallari posted a video on TikTok, sarcastically asking, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?" The video has received millions of views and over 160,000 likes.

Despite the backlash, Cavallari remains unapologetic about her new relationship. She recently posted a selfie of her and Estes on Instagram, captioning it, "He makes me happy." Estes also shared the same photo on his Instagram story.

Cavallari's new romance comes after her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2022. The couple share three children together. Estes, who resides in Nashville like Cavallari, was a former football player at Montana State University and Montana Tech University. He is also an avid outdoorsman.

