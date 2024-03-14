Minnie Driver Reflects on Her Heartbreaking Split From Matt Damon

Instagram/Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Celebrity

The Queen Beatrice of 2021's 'Cinderella' offers advice to her younger self as she speaks on her devastating separation from the 'Good Will Hunting' actor.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", Minnie Driver shared her heartfelt reflections on her split from Matt Damon in 1998. The breakup occurred shortly before Damon and Ben Affleck won Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" at the Oscars, a moment that Driver watched with a heavy heart.

"I wish I could have told her, 'Honey it's cool, you can celebrate and life's gonna be great and beautiful and hard and amazing,' " Driver said of her 25-year-old self. " 'You're going to love again, it'll be fine.' "

Driver shared that she was "devastated" at the time and that the breakup was made more difficult by its public nature. "I think it's like anyone who's been heartbroken can understand, it's like the last thing you want is everybody having a window in on that," she said.

Looking back on a clip of her reaction to Damon's acceptance speech, which she had commented on on Instagram, Driver admitted, "I hadn't seen the clip. [...] I'd never seen my face. The reaction when they won and they cut to me because there was a camera right in the face of the poor young 25-year-old girl, who's about to burst into tears."

Driver and Damon met while filming "Good Will Hunting" in 1997 and dated for a year. They have both since moved on to other relationships. In the years since, Driver has become an accomplished actress, earning Oscar and Emmy nominations.

