Lindsay Lohan Speaks on Her Desire to 'Disappear' Amid Intense Public Scrutiny

The 'Falling for Christmas' actress discusses why she moved out of Hollywood, admitting that she was frustrated by the constant scrutiny over her private life.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan, the former teen icon, has opened up about her decision to leave Hollywood behind and is now looking forward to the future with her family.

In an interview, Lohan revealed that the intense media scrutiny and paparazzi attention she faced in the mid-2000s prompted her to move to London over a decade ago. "I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi... I wanted to disappear," she said.

Despite leaving Hollywood, Lohan has since made a gradual return, appearing in films like "Mean Girls" and "Falling for Christmas." However, she remains cautious about engaging with the tabloids. "I don't really pay attention to that... And if you immerse yourself in that stuff, you're just going to get lost," she explained.

Now, as a mother to her 8-month-old son Luai, Lohan is focused on her family. She expressed her desire for Luai to have a sibling, saying, "Having a baby, you're like, 'Oh, I want another.' "

Lohan, who has a close relationship with her own siblings, believes in the importance of family bonds. "I was lucky enough to have a sibling... I want Luai to have that," she shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Despite the challenges she faced in Hollywood, Lohan remains optimistic about her future. She is happily married to Bader Shammas and is excited about the possibility of expanding her family.

