'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thanks Fans for Donations After Son Garrison's Death

Making use of her Instagram account, the TLC personality shares gratitude to everyone who has donated to two Arkansas animal shelters in honor of her late son, who was found dead from suicide last week.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown couldn't help but be touched by fans' support in the wake of her son Garrison Brown's death. In an Instagram post, Janelle thanked people for donating to two Arkansas animal shelters in honor of her late son.

Janelle said in the Tuesday, March 12 post, "I have been brought to tears again. I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsancutary in Garrison's name." She added, "Thank you for all your generosity. It means so much."

"The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad," she concluded. In the post, the TLC star shared several photos of her late son and his cats as well as screenshots from High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The post came after the Brown family held a private funeral for Garrison, who died last week at the age of 25, over the weekend. Garrison's cousin, Emma Brown, paid tribute to him in a heart-wrenching post.

"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," Emma captioned a slideshow of photos featuring her late relative. "I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you."

"You always made sure that I had ate, and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. you were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. if there is a god I hope he's giving you peace. I love you, Robert," the post concluded.



Garrison was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound last week at his home. It was his brother Gabe who found him. "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Garrison's parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, said in a statement.

They concluded, "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

