 

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death

The 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle Brown was found dead at his home in Arizona with a gun in his hand and it was unveiled that he had sent a concerning text message before his death.

  Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Garrison Brown has finally been laid to rest four days after his death. Revealing the news was the "Sister Wives" star's cousin, Emma Brown, who mentioned his funeral in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, March 9, Emma shared several photos of the late reality star. "dear robert, i had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything i wish you could've heard before i had to say goodbye," she began her caption.

"i don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. i don't know if i have the right words to say i'll miss you," she added. "i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. you were human, you had flaws but never once did i doubt the friendship we had."

"i'll always cherish the times i got to spend with you," Emma continued. "we planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. i’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared. the times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces."

Emma finished off her message by remembering Garrison's caring nature. "you always made sure that i had ate, and made sure i knew i could always talk to you. you were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. if there is a god i hope he's giving you peace. i love you robert," she stated.

Robert's half-sibling, Mykelti Brown Padron, also paid tribute to him on Monday." My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin," she penned after sharing quotes about pain and experiencing love.

"I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," Mykelti, who is the daughter Kody Brown and Christine Brown, further noted. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Garrison was found dead at his home in Arizona with a gun in his hand. It was unveiled that the 25-year-old had sent a concerning text message before his death, which read, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

