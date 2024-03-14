Sexyy Red Clowns Adin Ross After He Reveals Their Hookup

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pound Town' femcee claims the online streamer paid her to take his virginity and mocks his manhood after he blabbered about sleeping with the raptress.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly going to get messy with Sexyy Red and Adin Ross. The hip-hop star has seemingly clapped back at the online streamer after he spilled the beans about their allegedly hookup.

The 23-year-old Internet personality made the shocking confession during a conversation with DJ Akademiks which was streamed live. He seemed to be hesitant a bit before the podcaster urged him to speak up.

"You know, don't you? I did f**k Sexyy Red," Adin said. "Some truth. How was it?" DJ Akademiks responded, asking for more details. Adin said, "It was good. It's really good." He asked Adin again, "You can handle it?" to which the former Twitch streamer replied, "She was kinda be the dominated one."

Adin admitted that he "jerked off" to Sexyy's sex tape before they slept together. "That's what made me hit her up," he shared. When DJ Akademiks suggested that he was "lying," Adin insisted, "I'm being for real."

DJ Akademiks then shared that he always thought Adin didn't like black women. "You're intimidated by black women," the Jamaican native claimed. Adin quickly debunked it though, saying, "No, I'm not not."

Sexyy apparently caught wind of Adin's conversation with DJ Akademiks because she quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock Adin. "You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that... next," so he wrote on Wednesday, March 13.

In a follow-up tweet, the "Pound Town" hitmaker seemed to allude to Adin's manhood as saying, "SIKE you couldn't touch me wit ah stick." She didn't mention Adin's name, but her tweets come on the heels of his confession.

Sexyy Red seemed to mock Adin Ross after he claimed they slept together.

The sex tape that Adin mentioned hit the web in October 2023. The video in question allegedly showed the 25-year-old engaging in a sexual relationship with a man without protection. She later insisted that she wasn't the one who leaked the NSFW video.

Meanwhile, Sexyy recently gave birth to her second child. In February, she shared racy pictures from the hospital after welcoming the baby with her mystery baby daddy. "Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys," so the mother of two captioned one of the snaps.

