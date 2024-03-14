 

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress announces that she will hit the road in May and reveals more than 25 cities for her 2024 tour stops in the United States and Europe.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has announced a number of cities for her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" stops. While giving the details, the "Girls in the Hood" raptress encouraged her fans, famously known as Hotties, to get their "outfits ready" for the upcoming tour, which will kick off in May.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 28-year-old hip-hop artist made the announcement on her Instagram account. She uploaded a poster featuring a list of more than 25 cities, including three cities in Texas namely Dallas, Austin and Houston.

In the announcement, it could be seen that Megan will also make tour stops in two cities, Hollywood and Tampa, in Florida. She is also slated to perform in Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York City.

Aside from the United States, Megan is set to entertain her devotees in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and France. Among the European cities that she will visit are Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

The poster itself included a sizzling photo of the rapper. She was photographed dipping some of her body parts in the water while flaunting her jaw-dropping figure. She rocked a pair of skimpy silver undies and a matching strappy top.

Along with the announcement, Megan wrote in the caption of the post, "HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR," adding a slew of sun emojis. She went on to suggest, "Get your outfits ready nowww!"

The "Hiss" spitter further spilled, "We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!" She additionally unveiled, "Check back in on thee 20th for official dates," before voicing her excitement for the forthcoming tour, "Im so exciteddddd."

Earlier this year, Megan talked about the upcoming tour during an interview on "Good Morning America". She said on January 30, "I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

