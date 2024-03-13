Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser

Instagram Celebrity

The 30-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback fires back at the woman who alleged he had sexually assaulted her, claiming that she demanded $100 million payment.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has launched legal action against a woman who allegedly accused him of sexual assault and threatened to go public unless he paid $100 million.

Prescott's lawsuit claims that the woman, represented by attorneys, sent a letter to the quarterback earlier this year outlining her alleged assault in 2017. However, Prescott's legal team vehemently denies the accusations as "completely fabricated."

The lawsuit also alleges that Prescott has never engaged in non-consensual sexual conduct. In response, one of the defendant's attorneys has accused Prescott's team of trying to silence the victim.

Prescott is seeking $1 million in damages, which he intends to donate to an organization assisting victims of sexual assault if he prevails in court.

