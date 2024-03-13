 

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy
Cover Images/ABC
Celebrity

The Princess of Wales has found support in 'The View' co-host after she was under fire for digitally doctoring the Mother's Day picture following her surgery.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the talk show "The View", has come to the defense of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, after she posted an edited Mother's Day photo featuring herself and her family.

Goldberg acknowledged that photo manipulation is common and that Middleton, despite being the future queen, is still a novice photographer. She stated, "I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. All you gotta do is swipe."

The photo, originally credited to Prince William, was later withdrawn by news agencies due to inconsistencies that violated photo standards. Middleton, who did not wear her wedding ring in the picture, subsequently apologized for "any confusion" and admitted to experimenting with editing as an amateur photographer.

  Editors' Pick

Amidst the controversy, some cohosts of "The View" expressed concerns about Middleton's well-being following her recent surgery. Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that she should have released a video instead of an edited photo, as it fueled speculation about her health. However, Goldberg disagreed, saying that Middleton is not obligated to provide constant updates on her recovery.

Goldberg also dismissed the notion that photo editing is a serious offense, stating, "I have been on the cover of magazines with no lines on my face, with my color lightened up. People can do anything they want to do with pictures - this should not be a shock."

The photo editing controversy has sparked debate about the royal family's credibility, with royal expert Omid Scobie suggesting that the Palace's history of secrecy and misleading statements contributes to public distrust.

Despite the controversy, the royal family is attempting to move on. Prince William attended Commonwealth Day celebrations, and Middleton has since been seen out in public with him.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser
Related Posts
Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Latest News
Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser
  • Mar 13, 2024

Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute
  • Mar 13, 2024

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement
  • Mar 12, 2024

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out
  • Mar 12, 2024

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post