Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Cover Images/ABC Celebrity

The Princess of Wales has found support in 'The View' co-host after she was under fire for digitally doctoring the Mother's Day picture following her surgery.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the talk show "The View", has come to the defense of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, after she posted an edited Mother's Day photo featuring herself and her family.

Goldberg acknowledged that photo manipulation is common and that Middleton, despite being the future queen, is still a novice photographer. She stated, "I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. All you gotta do is swipe."

The photo, originally credited to Prince William, was later withdrawn by news agencies due to inconsistencies that violated photo standards. Middleton, who did not wear her wedding ring in the picture, subsequently apologized for "any confusion" and admitted to experimenting with editing as an amateur photographer.

Amidst the controversy, some cohosts of "The View" expressed concerns about Middleton's well-being following her recent surgery. Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that she should have released a video instead of an edited photo, as it fueled speculation about her health. However, Goldberg disagreed, saying that Middleton is not obligated to provide constant updates on her recovery.

Goldberg also dismissed the notion that photo editing is a serious offense, stating, "I have been on the cover of magazines with no lines on my face, with my color lightened up. People can do anything they want to do with pictures - this should not be a shock."

The photo editing controversy has sparked debate about the royal family's credibility, with royal expert Omid Scobie suggesting that the Palace's history of secrecy and misleading statements contributes to public distrust.

Despite the controversy, the royal family is attempting to move on. Prince William attended Commonwealth Day celebrations, and Middleton has since been seen out in public with him.

You can share this post!