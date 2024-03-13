 

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets Vasectomy, Shares His Recovery Journey

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets Vasectomy, Shares His Recovery Journey
Instagram
Celebrity

While the 'How I Met Your Father' actress is pregnant with her fourth child, her husband Matthew Koma decided he's done with having kids and went to see doctor for a vasectomy.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy, citing a desire to avoid a "Cheaper by the Dozen" situation. Amidst Hilary's pregnancy with their third child together, Matthew shared his journey on Instagram.

Donning a humorous Budweiser outfit for the occasion, Matthew took a mirror selfie before the procedure, joking with his doctor about the size of the intervention. Despite his initial concerns, Matthew reported that the experience was "honestly not bad at all," even better than a visit to the dentist.

Matthew Koma shares a picture after vasectomy

Matthew Koma shares a picture after vasectomy

Post-surgery, Matthew expressed his approval, saying, "10/10 would recommend." He also revealed that his wife, Hilary, had acted as a "hot nurse" during his recovery.

  Editors' Pick

Matthew's decision to have a vasectomy stems from the couple's intention to keep their family size at four. Hilary is currently expecting their third child together while she also shares a son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have two daughters, Banks and Mae. Matthew met Hilary while working together and described their initial connection as a "nice friendship."

During his recovery, Matthew indulged in Netflix's "Love Is Blind", providing humorous commentary on the dating show. He also admitted to being "very high" on Valium, which helped reduce his anxiety during the procedure.

Matthew's candid sharing of his vasectomy experience highlights the couple's commitment to family planning and adds a lighthearted touch to a potentially sensitive topic.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser

Tyrese Gibson Defends Lavish Vacation After Claiming He's Too Broke to Pay Child Support
Related Posts
Hilary Duff Laments on Perfect Jeans Which No Longer Fit Her Baby Bump

Hilary Duff Laments on Perfect Jeans Which No Longer Fit Her Baby Bump

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff Believes Playing Tennis With Husband Will Keep Their Marriage Happy

Hilary Duff Believes Playing Tennis With Husband Will Keep Their Marriage Happy

Latest News
Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke
  • Mar 13, 2024

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album
  • Mar 13, 2024

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party
  • Mar 13, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits
  • Mar 13, 2024

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners at First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024
  • Mar 13, 2024

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners at First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post