Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Gets Vasectomy, Shares His Recovery Journey

While the 'How I Met Your Father' actress is pregnant with her fourth child, her husband Matthew Koma decided he's done with having kids and went to see doctor for a vasectomy.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy, citing a desire to avoid a "Cheaper by the Dozen" situation. Amidst Hilary's pregnancy with their third child together, Matthew shared his journey on Instagram.

Donning a humorous Budweiser outfit for the occasion, Matthew took a mirror selfie before the procedure, joking with his doctor about the size of the intervention. Despite his initial concerns, Matthew reported that the experience was "honestly not bad at all," even better than a visit to the dentist.

Matthew Koma shares a picture after vasectomy

Post-surgery, Matthew expressed his approval, saying, "10/10 would recommend." He also revealed that his wife, Hilary, had acted as a "hot nurse" during his recovery.

Matthew's decision to have a vasectomy stems from the couple's intention to keep their family size at four. Hilary is currently expecting their third child together while she also shares a son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have two daughters, Banks and Mae. Matthew met Hilary while working together and described their initial connection as a "nice friendship."

During his recovery, Matthew indulged in Netflix's "Love Is Blind", providing humorous commentary on the dating show. He also admitted to being "very high" on Valium, which helped reduce his anxiety during the procedure.

Matthew's candid sharing of his vasectomy experience highlights the couple's commitment to family planning and adds a lighthearted touch to a potentially sensitive topic.

