 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Madonna's Oscars Afterparty After Returning From Singapore

The 'Blank Space' singer and her athlete boyfriend are partying with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Billie Eilish at the party celebrating Academy Awards.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Following their whirlwind return from the Eras Tour shows in Singapore, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Gucci's exclusive Oscars afterparty, "The Party," hosted by Madonna at talent manager Guy Oseary's residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Despite the strict no-cameras policy, paparazzi flocked to the venue to capture A-list guests but the pair managed to evade attention.

Joining Swift and Kelce were a host of A-listers, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence. Guests described Swift and Kelce as being in high spirits, with the singer radiating happiness and her boyfriend protectively standing by her side.

The couple's post-Oscars outing comes after Kelce attended the final two nights of Swift's Singapore tour. During one performance, Swift serenaded her boyfriend with altered lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Before the tour's Asian leg concluded, Swift and Kelce were spotted on a casual date night at a shopping mall. The singer expressed her gratitude for the Singapore audience on Instagram, calling the experience "unforgettable."

Swift's Eras Tour will resume in Europe in May while Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are currently preparing for the upcoming NFL season. However, the couple's whirlwind romance continues to blossom, with Kelce's support and attendance at Swift's concerts becoming a regular occurrence.

