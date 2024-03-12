Report: Suki Waterhouse 'Pressuring' Robert Pattinson to Tie The Knot Before Their Child's Birth

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star, who is currently expecting her first child with the 'Twilight' actor, reportedly wants to get married before the baby's arrival because she comes from 'a traditional family.'

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - It looks like Suki Waterhouse doesn't want to have a baby out of wedlock. If a new report is to be believed, the "Daisy Jones & the Six" star is "pressuring" her partner Robert Pattinson to get married before the arrival of their first child.

"Rob is excited to be a dad but didn't think there was any rush to tie the knot, but Suki's convinced him they can have TWO weddings," an insider told the National Enquirer, according to RadarOnline.com. "The first will be a very small gathering of their closest friends and family, more like a dinner party than a wedding."

"It's not that Suki doubts Robert's love or the depth of his commitment, but she comes from a traditional family and would rather raise her child in one as well," the source added. "The main thing is they'll legally be wed before that baby pops out!"

The English actress and singer-songwriter and the Edward Cullen depicter in the "Twilight" film series have been dating since mid-2018. The 32-year-old beauty confirmed her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City on November 19, 2023.

In the following month, a source claimed that Suki and Robert have gotten engaged. "They are engaged," a source confirmed to PEOPLE, a few days after their engagement rumors spread online. The so-called insider notes, "They both want to be married. It's important for them."

The informant suggested that the British actor is "so ready" to enter a new chapter in his life, both as a father and a husband. He allegedly "can't wait to be a dad," with the source gushing, "He's so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very clucky."

