Cynthia Erivo Mockingly Compared to Iguana on 'The View' Over Her 2024 Oscars Look

The 'Harriet' actress and her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande are ridiculed by TV host Ana Navarro during an episode of 'The View' over their green and pink dresses at the Academy Awards.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Daytime TV co-host Ana Navarro sparked controversy after she criticized the "Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's pink and green gowns at the Academy Awards. During the weekend episode of "The View", she compared them to an iguana and cotton candy, respectively.

Ariana and Cynthia took the stage at the Oscars Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Ariana channeled her "Wicked" character, Glinda the Good Fairy, in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown while Cynthia was dressed in her character Elphaba's signature green.

On the glamorous red carpet of the 2024 Oscars, celebrities not only showcased stunning attire but also conveyed subtle messages through their fashion choices.

Margot Robbie reportedly expressed disappointment over her Oscar nomination snub as she ditched her signature pink attire for a black Versace gown.

Emma Stone donned a Louis Vuitton gown with floral brocade in honor of her character in "Poor Things", who was revived with the brain of a baby.

Lily Gladstone, the Best Actress nominee, the first Native American in the category, wore a midnight blue gown designed by Gucci and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain to represent her heritage.

Carey Mulligan opted for a vintage black and white Balenciaga dress to pay tribute to her character in "Maestro", inspired by the wedding dress of Felicia Montealegre in 1951.

