 

Cynthia Erivo Mockingly Compared to Iguana on 'The View' Over Her 2024 Oscars Look

Cynthia Erivo Mockingly Compared to Iguana on 'The View' Over Her 2024 Oscars Look
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Harriet' actress and her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande are ridiculed by TV host Ana Navarro during an episode of 'The View' over their green and pink dresses at the Academy Awards.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Daytime TV co-host Ana Navarro sparked controversy after she criticized the "Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's pink and green gowns at the Academy Awards. During the weekend episode of "The View", she compared them to an iguana and cotton candy, respectively.

Ariana and Cynthia took the stage at the Oscars Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Ariana channeled her "Wicked" character, Glinda the Good Fairy, in a pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown while Cynthia was dressed in her character Elphaba's signature green.

On the glamorous red carpet of the 2024 Oscars, celebrities not only showcased stunning attire but also conveyed subtle messages through their fashion choices.

  Editors' Pick

Margot Robbie reportedly expressed disappointment over her Oscar nomination snub as she ditched her signature pink attire for a black Versace gown.

Emma Stone donned a Louis Vuitton gown with floral brocade in honor of her character in "Poor Things", who was revived with the brain of a baby.

Lily Gladstone, the Best Actress nominee, the first Native American in the category, wore a midnight blue gown designed by Gucci and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain to represent her heritage.

Carey Mulligan opted for a vintage black and white Balenciaga dress to pay tribute to her character in "Maestro", inspired by the wedding dress of Felicia Montealegre in 1951.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Madonna's Oscars Afterparty After Returning From Singapore

Al Pacino Ridiculed by Jimmy Kimmel Over Best Picture Announcement Gaffe at Oscars 2024
Related Posts
Grammys 2022: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Others Sing Stephen Sondheim Medley as Tribute

Grammys 2022: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Others Sing Stephen Sondheim Medley as Tribute

Cynthia Erivo to Release Debut Album in September

Cynthia Erivo to Release Debut Album in September

Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day and More Tapped for Grammy Special

Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day and More Tapped for Grammy Special

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

Latest News
Christina Applegate Feels Like Living 'in Hell' Amid MS Battle, Recalls Blacking Out at Emmys 2023
  • Mar 12, 2024

Christina Applegate Feels Like Living 'in Hell' Amid MS Battle, Recalls Blacking Out at Emmys 2023

Al Pacino Ridiculed by Jimmy Kimmel Over Best Picture Announcement Gaffe at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 12, 2024

Al Pacino Ridiculed by Jimmy Kimmel Over Best Picture Announcement Gaffe at Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024: Mark Ronson Gushes Over 'Back to Black' for Nailing Amy Winehouse's Sense of Humor
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Mark Ronson Gushes Over 'Back to Black' for Nailing Amy Winehouse's Sense of Humor

Cynthia Erivo Mockingly Compared to Iguana on 'The View' Over Her 2024 Oscars Look
  • Mar 12, 2024

Cynthia Erivo Mockingly Compared to Iguana on 'The View' Over Her 2024 Oscars Look

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Madonna's Oscars Afterparty After Returning From Singapore
  • Mar 12, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Madonna's Oscars Afterparty After Returning From Singapore

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes