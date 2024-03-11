 

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pink Friday' rapper has taken to social media to describe the speculations that her tour is not profitable and she's desperate for money as a 'blatant lie.'

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has rubbished claims that she is facing financial difficulties. Responding to resurgent allegations that her "Pink Friday 2" tour is unprofitable, Minaj declared on X, "They tried EVERYTHING to prevent this magic & even blatantly lied everywhere hoping it would deter ppl from coming."

Minaj's comments stem from DJ Akademiks' unsuccessful attempt to prove that her tour was "washed." Live on stream, Akademiks discovered the rapper's tour was genuinely sold out. Minaj's tour continues tonight in Seattle.

Despite being only three shows into the tour, fans are so excited that they demand a "cinematic experience" similar to Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles' productions.

  Editors' Pick

Rapper Azealia Banks has also criticized Nicki Minaj's financial woes in light of her ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Banks suggests that Minaj is "f**ked up financially" and has made poor financial decisions. She references an incident where Minaj was seen cooking in a Teflon pan, which Banks considers a sign of desperation.

Banks also speculates that Minaj's recent butt enlargement surgery has incurred substantial costs. She claims the procedure is "very tedious" and "risky" and that Minaj cannot afford it.

In a separate matter, Minaj has denied responsibility for alleged damage to jewelry borrowed for a photoshoot. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Minaj's legal team claims that any damage was caused by the plaintiff or their agents and not by Minaj or her team.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Accused of Stealing Canadian Dancer's Choreography for Her Tour

Nicki Minaj Accused of Stealing Canadian Dancer's Choreography for Her Tour

Grammys 2024: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Mistakenly Announced as Winners, Fans Pissed

Grammys 2024: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Mistakenly Announced as Winners, Fans Pissed

Nicki Minaj Under Fire for Showing Support for Ben Shapiro

Nicki Minaj Under Fire for Showing Support for Ben Shapiro

Nicki Minaj Blasted for Seemingly Comparing Megan Thee Stallion and Rihanna's Traumas

Nicki Minaj Blasted for Seemingly Comparing Megan Thee Stallion and Rihanna's Traumas

Latest News
Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister
  • Mar 11, 2024

Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour
  • Mar 11, 2024

Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery
  • Mar 11, 2024

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances
  • Mar 10, 2024

Ariana Grande Wows the Crowd With 'SNL' Performances

Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Undies During 'SNL' Monologue, Channels 'Bridgerton' in Skit
  • Mar 10, 2024

Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Undies During 'SNL' Monologue, Channels 'Bridgerton' in Skit

Kathie Lee Gifford Split From Richard Spitz, Pals Endorse Her to Be 'The Golden Bachelorette'
  • Mar 10, 2024

Kathie Lee Gifford Split From Richard Spitz, Pals Endorse Her to Be 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Most Read
Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:03:26

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Larsa Pippen Defends Giving Daughter Massive Allowance

Larsa Pippen Defends Giving Daughter Massive Allowance

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Taylor Swift Fans Not Mad at Travis Kelce for Texting During Her Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift Fans Not Mad at Travis Kelce for Texting During Her Singapore 'Eras Tour' Concert

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison