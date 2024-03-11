Nicki Minaj Slams Rumor of Financial Issues Amid Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pink Friday' rapper has taken to social media to describe the speculations that her tour is not profitable and she's desperate for money as a 'blatant lie.'

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has rubbished claims that she is facing financial difficulties. Responding to resurgent allegations that her "Pink Friday 2" tour is unprofitable, Minaj declared on X, "They tried EVERYTHING to prevent this magic & even blatantly lied everywhere hoping it would deter ppl from coming."

Minaj's comments stem from DJ Akademiks' unsuccessful attempt to prove that her tour was "washed." Live on stream, Akademiks discovered the rapper's tour was genuinely sold out. Minaj's tour continues tonight in Seattle.

Despite being only three shows into the tour, fans are so excited that they demand a "cinematic experience" similar to Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles' productions.

Rapper Azealia Banks has also criticized Nicki Minaj's financial woes in light of her ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Banks suggests that Minaj is "f**ked up financially" and has made poor financial decisions. She references an incident where Minaj was seen cooking in a Teflon pan, which Banks considers a sign of desperation.

Banks also speculates that Minaj's recent butt enlargement surgery has incurred substantial costs. She claims the procedure is "very tedious" and "risky" and that Minaj cannot afford it.

In a separate matter, Minaj has denied responsibility for alleged damage to jewelry borrowed for a photoshoot. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Minaj's legal team claims that any damage was caused by the plaintiff or their agents and not by Minaj or her team.

