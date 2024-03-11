Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't wear any jewelry, not even her wedding band, as she poses for a picture with her young children, weeks after undergoing a surgery.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since undergoing surgery weeks ago, celebrating Mother's Day with a casual family photo alongside her children.

In the portrait captured by Prince William, the Princess of Wales is seen in a denim jacket, embracing 8-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Louis while 10-year-old George hugs her from behind. Notably, she is not wearing her wedding ring or any jewelry.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," she wrote in the caption. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

This update comes after a two-month hiatus from the royal spotlight following Kate's "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16. The procedure was successful, and the Princess returned home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor on January 29.

Her last public appearance was on Christmas Day at Sandringham, leading to speculation about her absence. The last glimpse of Kate was spotted in the passenger seat of a car with her mother last Monday, but Kensington Palace requested UK press outlets not to publish the image for privacy reasons.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace marked Mother's Day by sharing a touching photo of King Charles III kissing the hand of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The King's message read, "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

