Drake Sliding Into Instagram Influencer's DMs Amid Dating Rumor With Latto's Sister

Instagram Celebrity

The 'In My Feelings' rapper is accused of two-timing Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole after a social media influencer shares a screenshot of the message he sent her.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake, 37, is rumored to be dating Brooklyn Nikole, the 21-year-old sister of rapper Latto. However, their relationship has already been plagued by allegations of infidelity.

Less than a day after the couple was spotted together, a 39-year-old IG influencer posted a screenshot showing that Drake had messaged her. The model claimed she never responded to his advances as she is married.

Drake slides into a woman's DMs

Drake's fans have criticized the woman for exposing his private messages, but she defended herself, stating that she was merely sharing her experience.

"Are yall saying this cuz you'd drag your clitoris across broken glass for a chance to be in secret contact with a rapper?" she fired back on X. "I post whatever the f*ck I want on MY page, it's not ruining anything with this man because I'm not interested and not responding."

The woman defends herself

The potential romance between Drake and Nikole has raised eyebrows due to their 16-year age difference and Drake's previous history of dating younger women. It also comes amidst Latto's long-standing feud with Nicki Minaj, whom Drake reconciled with in 2021.

The alleged infidelity has cast a shadow over Drake's new relationship, raising questions about his commitment to Nikole and the future of their romance.

You can share this post!