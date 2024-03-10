Kristin Cavallari Wears 'M' Necklace After Defending Mark Estes Romance, He Responds

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hills' alum stays unbothered by criticisms over her age-gap relationship as she appears to pay tribute to her new boyfriend by wearing an 'M' pendant.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has taken to Instagram to show off her love for her new boyfriend, Mark Estes. "The Hills" alum shared a series of selfies on Friday, March 8, wearing a gold necklace with an "M" pendant as a tribute to her 24-year-old beau.

Estes returned the gesture by commenting "Smash" on the post.

Cavallari's display of affection comes just weeks after she confirmed their relationship with a photo of the pair captioned, "He makes me happy."

The couple, who debuted their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, have received some criticism for their 13-year age difference. Cavallari, 37, has defended her decision in a TikTok video, mocking haters with the caption, "Andddd?"

According to an insider, Cavallari's circle of friends support her new relationship despite the age gap. The source told Us Weekly, "They realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection and see how happy he makes her."

Estes, a former wide receiver for Montana Technological University and now a popular TikTok personality, has also made an appearance on Montana Boyz, a TikTok account he shares with friends. In a recent video, the trio lip-synced to Jason Aldean's "She's Country," introducing Cavallari as part of their posse.

Cavallari, who was previously married to Jay Cutler and has three children, has publicly expressed her desire to find love and marriage again. Prior to Estes, she has been linked to Tyler Cameron, Jeff Dye, and Chase Rice.

