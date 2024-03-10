Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Instagram/Altitude Film Movie

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress receives embarrassing two nods at this year's Golden Raspberry Awards while 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' dominates the winner list.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies), the annual parody event recognizing the worst in Hollywood, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" emerged as the undisputed winner.

The horror film, which reimagines beloved childhood characters as vicious killers, scooped up five Razzies, including Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, Worst Screen Couple (Pooh and Piglet), Worst Director (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), and Worst Screenplay.

Among the acting categories, Megan Fox took home two awards: Worst Actress for her performance in the horror-heist movie "Johnny & Clyde" and Worst Supporting Actress for her role in the latest installment of the "Expendables" franchise, "Expend4bles". Fox's co-star, Sylvester Stallone, also won Worst Supporting Actor for his role in "Expend4bles."

"Exp4ndables" garnered a total of two Razzie trophies, with the movie's harsh reception arguably influenced by Stallone's previous history with the awards. As the Razzie's "Awl Time Razzie Cham-Peen," Stallone has been nominated 16 times, earning 12 awards throughout his career. However, the actor also received the Redeemer award in 2016 for his acclaimed performance in "Creed".

This year, none of the recipients are in the running for the Oscars. However, this isn't entirely common as past Oscar winners like Halle Berry and Tom Hanks have previously won Razzie awards.

The Razzies, founded in 1981, are often referred to as the "ugly cousin to the Oscars" and are presented one day before the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony. This year's ceremony was hosted by the Mean Gays and awarded a Redeemer Award to Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher for her successful navigation of an actors' strike in 2023.

