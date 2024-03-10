Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Resume Filming 'The Valley' While Navigating Split

Instagram TV

While dealing with the aftermath of their separation, the former Bravo couple resume filming their reality television show, the 'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bravo cameras are back in action for the upcoming "Vanderpump Rules" spinoff, "The Valley", amid the split of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news, reporting that filming resumed shortly after the couple's separation announcement.

The spinoff, set to premiere on March 19, will capture the aftermath of Taylor and Cartwright's marital troubles, which came to light earlier this month. The additional footage will air at the end of the debut season.

Bravo has a history of resuming filming during off-season drama, as seen on season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" when Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss was exposed. Additionally, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" documented Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation in season 13.

Cartwright announced her split from Taylor on their podcast, "When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany," stating that they were experiencing communication issues and were taking time apart. Despite their separation, Taylor initially claimed they were still living together.

Brittany later clarified on TMZ that she was willing to give Jax another chance if he committed to making changes. However, she denied allegations that their split was a publicity stunt for "The Valley." She emphasized the stress of their situation and the need for space for her mental well-being.

"The Valley" will star Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna as they navigate their relationships and personal lives in the San Fernando Valley.

