Beyonce Defended Amid Accusations She Steals Package Design for Her Hair Care Brand

Following the launching of Cecred, some people believe that the 'Renaissance' artist ripped off the package design from New Zealand-based skincare company for her own brand.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' newly-launched hair care brand Cecred is already plagued with controversy. People found the brand's package design familiar, accusing the "Renaissance" artist of ripping off the design from a New Zealand-based skincare company for her own brand.

Fashion consultant Fiona Glen took to LinkedIn to compare the designs from Cecred and TWYG. "The first image is the newly launched CECRED the haircare brand from Beyonce. The second image is a New Zealand-based skincare brand TWYG, which I shared on a work WhatsApp group back in November," she wrote. "There is a stark similarity, let's be honest both are aesthetically pleasing, impactful but horrifically over packaged."

Amanda Gaskin, a designer for TWYG, also spoke out in a comment. "As the designer behind TWYG skincare's brand and packaging, launched in June 2023, I couldn't help but feel a pang of deep disappointment upon discovering Beyonce's recent hair care packaging," she wrote. "Over the span of 18 months, my team poured countless hours into TWYG, with a significant portion of that time dedicated to crafting the custom-formed lids."

"It's hard to believe that Beyonce's brand and packaging team hadn't stumbled across our work, especially considering the recognition TWYG received last year," she continued, adding that TWYG's packaging had won multiple awards. "To say I'm gutted would be an understatement but thank you for acknowledging the similarity and validating my feelings on this."

Some fans, however, defended the "Cuff It" singer as they pointed out that Cecred had been featured on Bey's movie "Renaissance". "If you look on the Renaissance film. She has bottles of Cecred in there. The tour was way before these products came out. Next," a Beyhive said. Another wrote, "Beyonce bottles were in her movies which came out BEFORE this company released! Cecred was in the making 6 years!"

Some others, meanwhile, blasted the wife of Jay-Z over the similar design. "Oh baby this is an EXACT replication [crying face emoji]," one said. Someone else pointed out, "Beyonce steals from everybody, we are not shocked. Her fans just never hold her accountable."

Beyonce has yet to comment on the accusations.

