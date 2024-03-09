 

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

A source claims that fans, family and friends are concerned as the 68-year-old reality TV star starts looking unrecognizable after undergoing too many nose jobs.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner may be overdoing her cosmetic procedures. Fans, family and friends are concerned as the reality TV star started looking unrecognizable following too many nose jobs, a new report claims.

A source tells Life & Style that "The Kardashians" star's inner circle urges the momager to pump the breaks on her plastic surgeries. "Even the kids, who've had plenty of plastic surgery themselves, think Kris has gone overboard," the insider notes.

Fans, meanwhile, express their concern online. One of them writes, "Kris, please stop with the facetune. We all know you don't look like that." Someone else points out, "That nose is hanging on by a thread!"

Some plastic surgeons also weighs in on Kris' repeated rhinoplasties. New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar, who has not treated Kris, said that the 68-year-old star had a "decent nose" before she tried to narrow it. "By over-pushing the nasal bone, she ended up with an asymmetrical position on the left side while the lower half of her nose remained in the midline," Yoel explains. "She needs to have another operation and move back the right side of the nasal bone!"

Dr. Otto Placik of Chicago, meanwhile, adds, "It's my impression that she had an initial nose job in 2007." Otto further says that Kris might undergo "some reconstruction with a cartilage graft to correct the 2007 nose."

That aside, Kris and her famed family are gearing up for a new season of "The Kardashians". Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram Stories to tease the upcoming season 5, writing, "are you ready for what's ahead? A new season of #TheKardashians premieres may 23 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America."

Fans, however, slammed Kim for the post. The SKIMS founder was accused of shading Kris and sister Kylie Jenner as the two looked unflattering in the photo that Kim shared. "Kim did Kris and Kylie dirty in this screenshot. Their eyes are closed, or the filter glitched. Lots of laughs," one person said.

"Classic Kim move. Posting a picture where you look fine, but the other people look deformed. Lots of laughs," one other wrote. Calling Kim "mean," someone else added, "I think this might be a screenshot from the show, though. They were probably moving. [Kim] chose the shot where SHE looks the best."

