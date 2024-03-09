Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Instagram Music

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' songstress appears to have ignored the 'Boom Clap' singer's recent social media post, which was believed to be shading her.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello was seemingly unfazed by Charli XCX's apparent shade. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" songstress appeared to have ignored the "Boom Clap" singer's recent social media post, which was believed to be shading her.

Instead of responding to the shade, the 26-year-old songstress shared an Instagram Story to celebrate International Women's Day. Over a pink screen, she penned, "I think about the women I love literally every day of my life."

Camila went on to write, "In this moment I'm thinking about the women around the world, far from many of our immediate realities, who face unimaginable oppression, violence and fear every day. May we make this a safer world for all of us." She concluded, "Love, light and dont f**k with us."

The Story came a few days after Camila announced that she has a new single titled "I Luv It" coming really soon. To promote the track, she uploaded a video via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. In the footage, it could be seen that she was putting her head outside the window of a car during a night drive.

Furthermore, the "Havana" hitmaker used a snippet of the forthcoming song as the background music of the post. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Coming soon(er than you think) xoxo, c."

After releasing the snipper, Camila was accused of stealing Charli's signature sound on her new single, which was believed to be quite different from her usual Latin-inspired pop music. In the comments section of the post, one social media user wrote, "Gurl, ur not Charli xcx."

Similarly, another one joined in, "Charli is gonna be mad girl." In the meantime, other Instagram users suggested that the snippet sounds similar to Charli's track titled "I Got It", which was dropped back in 2017.

In the wake of the announcement, Charli appeared to have mocked Camila via TikTok. She uploaded a video, in which she recreated Camila's clip that promotes "I Luv It". While Charli did not put her head out of a car's window, she was documented striking poses in a vehicle. She also played "I Got It" in the background of the video, which she simply captioned, "Lol."

You can share this post!