DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

Refusing to succumb to the critics, the rapper/YouTuber shares more pictures of him holding his son Halo with one hand while insisting that the baby was completely fine.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - DDG is not going to succumb to critics. After he came under fire for the way he held his baby son in recent social media posts, the young father of one has defiantly fired back at the backlash.

The rapper once again made use of his social media account to defend his parenting skill. Insisting that there's nothing wrong with the way he holds his son, he shared more selfies with the infant and wrote in the caption, "how y'all gon tell me how to hold my baby." He added a face with tears of joy emoji before stressing, "We chillin."

DDG's tweet came after he stirred controversy earlier this week with some pictures of him holding his son Halo in his arm with one hand. Some fans criticized him for the pose that they dubbed dangerous.

"Why bro dangling his baby like that," a shocked person reacted to his photos. Another clowned the 26-year-old as saying that he was "holding bro like it's a stack of money."

DDG welcomed his first child with Halle Bailey in December 2023, but the couple only confirmed it in January. At the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 7, the singer/actress defended her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret.

She said that the joy over her casting as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid (2023)" "cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo." She added that her decision to not share her pregnancy news with the world came from "a place of protection."

The "Angel" singer got emotional as she continued, "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight."

Claiming that she opted for privacy during her pregnancy in part due to "the state of the world," the 23-year-old of one added, "With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world." She further declared, "Every woman in the world has the right to choose what to do with their bodies."

