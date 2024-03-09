Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Instagram Celebrity

In some pictures circulating online, the 'One That Got Away' singer can be seen donning gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie as she exits a skincare salon.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry was seemingly trying to hide her baby bump with her fashion choice in a new sighting. The "American Idol" judge was pictured wearing a baggy outfit while out and about in Beverly Hills.

Taken on Thursday, March 8, the photos saw "The One That Got Away" singer donning gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie as she exited a skincare salon. The 39-year-old star paired the look with brown sandals.

The mom of one could also be seen holding a white baseball cap, her phone and an iced coffee in one hand. The fiancee of Orlando Bloom also seemed to avoid the camera as she kept her head down while walking to her car.

Fans were convinced that Katy might be eating for two when she sported an apparent baby bump while attending the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. For the outing, Katy left little to the imagination in a daring ensemble.

The two-piece red gown consisted of a strapless corset top and low-rise skirt. The Grammy winner flaunted her cleavage while her backside was exposed with the mermaid skirt. Her black string thong peeked out above her waistband.

Katy completed her look with platform black pumps. As for her raven locks, the musician opted to style them in an extra-long, sleek ponytail.

Upon looking at the pictures from the event, fans thought that the singer is probably expecting a second child with Orlando. "Pregnant?" one fan asked. "Is that a pregnant gut," a second pointed out, while a third noted, "Katy looks pregnant." One other stressed, "Def looks preggo."

The "Bon Appetit" singer is already a mom to her 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor. They welcomed Daisy on August 26, 2020.

