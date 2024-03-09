 

Oprah Winfrey Developing Documentary About Ozempic

The 70-year-old broadcaster will sit down with medical experts and patients to explore the 'radical impact' of prescription diet medications such as Mounjaro and Wegovy.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey is making a documentary about weight-loss drug Ozempic. The 70-year-old broadcaster will sit down with medical experts and patients to explore the "radical impact" of prescription diet medications such as Mounjaro and Wegovy in what will be her first primetime special in three years, which she agreed to because of the "very personal" subject matter.

In a statement announcing ABC's "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution", she said, "It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity. This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."

"The Color Purple" star, who stepped down from the board of directors of WW, formerly WeightWatchers, last week after confirming in December she had been using a weight-loss medication, will interview her guests, who are described as "the country's leading medical experts and everyday people" in front of a live studio audience as she attempts to find answers to topics such as what are the side effects of such medications, what are they really intended for, and why is there "shame" surrounding taking medication, as well as what will be their future in society and culture.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said, "We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatize and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss. I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives."

"An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution" will air March 18, on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

