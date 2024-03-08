Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Instagram Celebrity

DDG has landed in hot water over the way he holds his little son Halo, whom he shares with the 'Little Mermaid' actress, in a new mirror selfie he posted on social media.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - In February, singer Halle Bailey and YouTube creator DDG announced the birth of their first child, a son named Halo. The couple had managed to keep Bailey's pregnancy a secret for most of its duration.

However, a recent Instagram post by DDG has stirred controversy. The photo shows him holding Halo in his arms with one hand, a pose that some fans criticized as dangerous.

Despite recently receiving extensive gifts from Halle for Christmas, DDG has asked his fans for diapers and other baby supplies. This request has been met with negative reactions from some critics who question the couple's need for financial assistance.

Halle and DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., have been dating since 2022. They have faced some challenges in their relationship, including rumors of a breakup and criticism of DDG's song "Famous", which seemed to reference Halle's role in "The Little Mermaid".

Halle has described her relationship with DDG as her "first deep, deep, real love." She credits him with inspiring her creatively and helping her grow as a person.

In November, DDG accused the Perfect Nails salon in Los Angeles of "racist" behavior toward Halle and Chloe Bailey. However, the salon's owner claimed that Chloe was late for her appointment and that they had a policy of not servicing clients who were late by more than 35 minutes.

You can share this post!