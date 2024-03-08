Halle Bailey Admits to Feeling 'Burned' After Invasive Baby Rumors and Racist Ariel Casting Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

At the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the 'Little Mermaid' star emotionally defends her decision to not share her pregnancy news amid 'unfair' judgment from public.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey shed light on what it's actually like to be a young black entertainer in Hollywood. While accepting an award at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 7, the actress admitted to feeling "burned" by the spotlight following invasive baby rumors and racist criticism over her casting in "The Little Mermaid (2023)"

"We are black women in entertainment, and although we signed up for the challenges of the spotlight, in this current climate, that spotlight burns brighter, hotter, and uninterrupted, whereas the scrutiny of its magnification leaves no concealment," she said onstage. "I've learned from that spotlight over the past eight years. I've also, if I'm being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have."

"During one of my proudest moments being cast as Ariel, that's when I discovered two things about being black in Hollywood," she shared. "It can be unfair and it can expose you to criticism just for being you. Not because you're a bad actor or you've given a poor performance, but just because you look like you do."

She was referencing to the backlash over her casting as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake. While the role changed her life, the singer noted that "it cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life. And that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel Halo."

The "Angel" singer then explained her decision to not share her pregnancy news with the world, saying that it came from "a place of protection." She got emotional as she continued, "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight."

Claiming that she opted for privacy during her pregnancy in part due to "the state of the world," the mother of one added, "With the state of the world and the place it is in with men trying to force their will on our bodies, no one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world." She further declared, "Every woman in the world has the right to choose what to do with their bodies."

Halle was introduced by her sister Chloe Bailey at the event. "Halle, my beautiful sister, I am so proud to stand by your side as you soar to new heights," the 25-year-old said of her younger sister. "Not only as an entertainer and a sister, but as a friend, a daughter, and your new favorite title, a mother. Thank you for giving me one of the greatest gifts of my life by making me an auntie. Halo has the coolest mom on the planet."

Halle confirmed in January that she and her boyfriend DDG had welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo, sometime in December 2023. Later in the same month, she explained why she chose to keep her pregnancy private.

"I really appreciate people ... who are kind and understanding, especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful," she said in a video posted on Snapchat at the time. "I just wanted to make sure that I had a beautiful, private, healthy time in my journey."

