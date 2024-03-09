Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Instagram Celebrity

Leah Wood addresses public scrutiny, insisting that it's unfair to label celebrity's offspring who become famous 'nepo baby' while emphasizing that she has her own 'identity.'

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Wood's daughter, Leah Wood, has condemned the use of the term "nepo baby," describing it as "bullying" and emphasizing her own individuality. "It's almost bullying, and it's wrong," the 45-year-old actress told The Daily Mail. "I have my own identity."

While Leah acknowledges the challenges of having famous parents, she believes the "nepo baby" label is unfair. "I don't think anyone should be called that," she said.

While nepotism in Hollywood is not new, the term "nepo baby" gained traction in December 2022 when New York Magazine featured stars with famous parents on its cover. This sparked a debate about whether the offspring of celebrities have an unfair advantage.

Leah, whom Ronnie shares with ex-wife Jo, stressed that she has worked hard to establish her own career. She resides in Kentish Town with her husband and children. Her daughter, Maggie, has drawn comparisons to Kate Moss and has been approached by Storm modelling agency.

Ronnie Wood also has six grandchildren and two younger children with his current wife, Sally.

You can share this post!