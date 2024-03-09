 

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
Instagram
Celebrity

Leah Wood addresses public scrutiny, insisting that it's unfair to label celebrity's offspring who become famous 'nepo baby' while emphasizing that she has her own 'identity.'

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Wood's daughter, Leah Wood, has condemned the use of the term "nepo baby," describing it as "bullying" and emphasizing her own individuality. "It's almost bullying, and it's wrong," the 45-year-old actress told The Daily Mail. "I have my own identity."

While Leah acknowledges the challenges of having famous parents, she believes the "nepo baby" label is unfair. "I don't think anyone should be called that," she said.

  Editors' Pick

While nepotism in Hollywood is not new, the term "nepo baby" gained traction in December 2022 when New York Magazine featured stars with famous parents on its cover. This sparked a debate about whether the offspring of celebrities have an unfair advantage.

Leah, whom Ronnie shares with ex-wife Jo, stressed that she has worked hard to establish her own career. She resides in Kentish Town with her husband and children. Her daughter, Maggie, has drawn comparisons to Kate Moss and has been approached by Storm modelling agency.

Ronnie Wood also has six grandchildren and two younger children with his current wife, Sally.

You can share this post!

You might also like

SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024
Related Posts
Ronnie Wood Earns This Huge Amount of Money From His Art in 2023

Ronnie Wood Earns This Huge Amount of Money From His Art in 2023

Ronnie Wood Gushes Over Being 'Reborn' After Surviving Cancer Twice

Ronnie Wood Gushes Over Being 'Reborn' After Surviving Cancer Twice

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Ronnie Wood Adamant Late Charlie Watts Would Love His Rolling Stones Replacement

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown

Latest News
Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain
  • Mar 09, 2024

Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison
  • Mar 09, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him
  • Mar 09, 2024

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 09, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
  • Mar 09, 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown