Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown
The British guitarist talks about revisiting old songs from the Rolling Stones and Faces vaults while he was cooped up at home when the lockdown was first implemented last year.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Wood spent the COVID pandemic taking a trip down memory lane for upcoming Rolling Stones and The Faces releases.

As well as working with Mick Taylor, the guitarist he replaced in the Stones, on a new Jimmy Reed tribute album, Ronnie tells Rolling Stone magazine he spent a lot of time digging up old classics and revamping them.

"It's been such an adventure during lockdown to spend a month or so engaging again with songs that I'd completely forgotten about or ones that were placed on the back burner," he tells the outlet. "I thought, 'Wow. Now is the time for these to come out again because they are timeless.' "

The results will feature on an upcoming Stones "Tattoo You" reissue and a planned Faces album.

"We've been doing old Stones songs from way back when that were never released to go along with a Tattoo You rerelease," Wood explains. "And I went straight from working on that to working with Rod (Stewart) on Faces songs that were never released from exactly the same time, the late Sixties, early Seventies. And from both bands, we managed to find some gems that are just timeless."

"Over the coming months or years, we'll be releasing some great stuff for people to enjoy the same way that we're enjoying discovering them again."

But first is the release of his new solo album, "Mr. Luck - A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall", on 17 September (21). The project features a 2013 concert Wood organised, which included Taylor, Paul Weller, Simply Red star Mick Hucknall, and the late Bobby Womack.

"It was one of the last things he did," Wood says of soul man Womack. "(He was) so sweet, so sweet."

