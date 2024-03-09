 

SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed

SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker gets honest about the real reason why she underwent a surgery to have her breast implants lifted, admitting she has breast cancer concerns.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - SZA, the Grammy-winning singer, has revealed how her family history of breast cancer impacted her decision to remove her breast implants. In an interview on the "S.H.E. MD" podcast, SZA shared that her mother and aunt both had breast cancer, raising her lifetime risk of developing the disease to 53%.

Despite her increased risk, SZA initially did not fully grasp the implications until she experienced fibrosis, a scarring and thickening of connective tissue, in her breasts after getting implants. A subsequent biopsy and markers placed in her breasts further confirmed the concerns.

SZA admitted that she had not consulted with a specialist like Dr. Thais Aliabadi before getting implants, due to her own negligence. However, after experiencing pain and discomfort, she realized she was not a suitable candidate for breast implants and opted to have them removed.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, a new report from the American Cancer Society reveals that colorectal cancer is becoming a leading cause of cancer death in younger adults under the age of 50. Despite an overall decline in cancer deaths, colon and rectal cancers have risen significantly, particularly among those between 50 and 64 years old.

While traditional risk factors like obesity and unhealthy diets may contribute, experts suspect that environmental factors could also play a role in the increased incidence. Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, suggests that changes in microbiomes or the immune system may make younger individuals more susceptible to these cancers.

Early detection is crucial. Colonoscopy screening is recommended starting at age 45, with earlier screening for those with a family history. Signs that could indicate a problem include blood in the stool, abdominal pain, weight loss, and changes in bowel habits.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
Related Posts
SZA Confirms Paramore Collab Will Be Coming 'Soon'

SZA Confirms Paramore Collab Will Be Coming 'Soon'

SZA Seeing Three Different Therapists Amid Struggle With Her 'Spiritual Hygiene'

SZA Seeing Three Different Therapists Amid Struggle With Her 'Spiritual Hygiene'

SZA Revealed as New Addition to Performer Line-Up For 2024 Grammy Awards

SZA Revealed as New Addition to Performer Line-Up For 2024 Grammy Awards

SZA Fumes After Music From Her Deluxe Album Gets Leaked, Threatens to Take Legal Action

SZA Fumes After Music From Her Deluxe Album Gets Leaked, Threatens to Take Legal Action

Latest News
Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

TikTok Star Retracts Comments After Accusing Matt Rife of Doing Oral Favors in Exchange of Fame
  • Mar 09, 2024

TikTok Star Retracts Comments After Accusing Matt Rife of Doing Oral Favors in Exchange of Fame

SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed
  • Mar 09, 2024

SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed

Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl
  • Mar 09, 2024

Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges Share Hilarious Family Photo After Welcoming First Child
  • Mar 09, 2024

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges Share Hilarious Family Photo After Welcoming First Child

Mike Epps Apologizes to Wife Kyra Over 'Misunderstood' Comments Made on Podcast
  • Mar 09, 2024

Mike Epps Apologizes to Wife Kyra Over 'Misunderstood' Comments Made on Podcast

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split