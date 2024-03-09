SZA Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer Scare, Has Implants Removed

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker gets honest about the real reason why she underwent a surgery to have her breast implants lifted, admitting she has breast cancer concerns.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - SZA, the Grammy-winning singer, has revealed how her family history of breast cancer impacted her decision to remove her breast implants. In an interview on the "S.H.E. MD" podcast, SZA shared that her mother and aunt both had breast cancer, raising her lifetime risk of developing the disease to 53%.

Despite her increased risk, SZA initially did not fully grasp the implications until she experienced fibrosis, a scarring and thickening of connective tissue, in her breasts after getting implants. A subsequent biopsy and markers placed in her breasts further confirmed the concerns.

SZA admitted that she had not consulted with a specialist like Dr. Thais Aliabadi before getting implants, due to her own negligence. However, after experiencing pain and discomfort, she realized she was not a suitable candidate for breast implants and opted to have them removed.

Meanwhile, a new report from the American Cancer Society reveals that colorectal cancer is becoming a leading cause of cancer death in younger adults under the age of 50. Despite an overall decline in cancer deaths, colon and rectal cancers have risen significantly, particularly among those between 50 and 64 years old.

While traditional risk factors like obesity and unhealthy diets may contribute, experts suspect that environmental factors could also play a role in the increased incidence. Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, suggests that changes in microbiomes or the immune system may make younger individuals more susceptible to these cancers.

Early detection is crucial. Colonoscopy screening is recommended starting at age 45, with earlier screening for those with a family history. Signs that could indicate a problem include blood in the stool, abdominal pain, weight loss, and changes in bowel habits.

You can share this post!