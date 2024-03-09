 

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024
Instagram/Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host won't limit himself when it comes to making jokes for the Academy Awards which he will be hosting this coming weekend in Hollywood.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his fourth time hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the possibility of making jokes about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship in his monologue.

Speaking to CNN, Kimmel stated that references to the couple are "not off limits" but "probably played out." He emphasized the difficulty of creating a comedic monologue that avoids upsetting celebrities. "It's not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others," he explained.

Kimmel's approach contrasts with Jo Koy's ill-received Golden Globes monologue in January, where he joked about the constant camera footage of Swift at Kelce's NFL games. Following the awkward reaction from the audience and Swift herself, Koy apologized, claiming no ill intent and attempting to shift the focus to the NFL's excessive use of cutaways.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the fallout from Koy's joke, Kimmel believes the comedian deserves another chance to host an awards show. "It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy," he said. "I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy."

Kimmel acknowledged that his own circle of friends and acquaintances may be vulnerable to his jokes. "God help you if I know you. Like, if you've been to my house, you're in trouble on Oscar night," he quipped.

The 2024 Oscars, featuring performances from "Barbie" cast members, Bad Bunny, and Ariana Grande, will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him
Related Posts
Jimmy Kimmel Sued by Former Rep. George Santos for Misusing Cameo Clips

Jimmy Kimmel Sued by Former Rep. George Santos for Misusing Cameo Clips

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out 'Arrogant' Aaron Rodgers for Not Apologizing After Epstein List Claims

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out 'Arrogant' Aaron Rodgers for Not Apologizing After Epstein List Claims

Jimmy Kimmel in Good Spirits in First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Beef Over Epstein Claims

Jimmy Kimmel in Good Spirits in First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Beef Over Epstein Claims

Pat McAfee Apologizes for His Part in Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers' Feud After Epstein Claims

Pat McAfee Apologizes for His Part in Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers' Feud After Epstein Claims

Latest News
Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain
  • Mar 09, 2024

Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison
  • Mar 09, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him
  • Mar 09, 2024

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 09, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
  • Mar 09, 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Cam Newton Welcomes Eighth Child, His First With GF Jasmin Brown

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split