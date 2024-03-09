Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Instagram/Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host won't limit himself when it comes to making jokes for the Academy Awards which he will be hosting this coming weekend in Hollywood.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ahead of his fourth time hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the possibility of making jokes about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship in his monologue.

Speaking to CNN, Kimmel stated that references to the couple are "not off limits" but "probably played out." He emphasized the difficulty of creating a comedic monologue that avoids upsetting celebrities. "It's not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others," he explained.

Kimmel's approach contrasts with Jo Koy's ill-received Golden Globes monologue in January, where he joked about the constant camera footage of Swift at Kelce's NFL games. Following the awkward reaction from the audience and Swift herself, Koy apologized, claiming no ill intent and attempting to shift the focus to the NFL's excessive use of cutaways.

Despite the fallout from Koy's joke, Kimmel believes the comedian deserves another chance to host an awards show. "It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy," he said. "I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy."

Kimmel acknowledged that his own circle of friends and acquaintances may be vulnerable to his jokes. "God help you if I know you. Like, if you've been to my house, you're in trouble on Oscar night," he quipped.

The 2024 Oscars, featuring performances from "Barbie" cast members, Bad Bunny, and Ariana Grande, will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

