Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey

Cover Images/thecelebrityfinder Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Love Yourself' singer is currently having personal issues which is why the couple's church minister asked for prayers in a recent post on Instagram.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - The alleged reason why Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's (Hailey Baldwin) church minister asked for prayers for them has emerged online. If a new report is to be believed, Justin is currently having personal issues that have nothing to do with their marriage.

Making the claim was Deuxmoi. In a new Instagram post on Thursday, March 7, the gossip blogger said, "Justin Bieber is going through it. That is what it's about. I have maintained from the beginning it is not about Justin and Hailey."

"As a married couple, when one half of that couple is going through something, it affects the other half," the blogger continued in her podcast. Her guest added, "The other person isn't going to like, 'I'm all good! I'm chill over here when you just suffer.' "

Deuxmoi claimed that it's why "the pastor and the father said pray for them both. It is very very common, especially in religious type of institutions, that a pastor, a minister, will call for the congregation to give prayers for the family, for the couple, even if there's one person going through something."

The blogger stressed, "This has nothing to do with their marriage. The root of this is Justin's own personal issues. I have not heard of any cheating rumors. I think that these artists and musicians, actors and actresses, that get started really young, I think some of them can escape the trauma. Like, luckily. And then I think that really f**ked up s**t happens to a lot of them."

Someone else, meanwhile, suggested that the said issues might be related to Justin's mentor Usher, who was recently dragged in Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' sexual abuse controversy. "And I just wonder, I don't know if there's any correlation here. This is totally just like a question mark statement, but like there's all these information coming out about Diddy and like, Diddy is obviously connected with Usher. Usher does stuff for Justin. These could be triggers, you know?" the person said.

"This time in his life surfacing in the news. Could be extremely triggering right now. So let's support them," the blogger added.

Recently, the couple made headlines after Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin reshared an Instagram post by Victor Marx, the founder of the All Things Possible Ministries. The controversial post included a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship. It also had a message that read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

Meanwhile, Victor wrote in the caption, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get." He added, "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," he continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

You can share this post!