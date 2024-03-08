Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Saltburn' actor wears a 'SABRINA' friendship bracelet at a Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles after joining the 'Feather' singer at Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Singapore.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan has left Sabrina Carpenter behind in Singapore, but he apparently still keeps her in mind. The actor is believed to have given a nod to his rumored girlfriend with his accessory during his recent public appearance.

When attending the Vanity Fair's young Hollywood party on Wednesday, March 5, the Irish actor appeared to be wearing a friendship bracelet dedicated to the singer/actress. In photos taken at the Los Angeles event, he sported a brown watch and colorful bracelet decorated with a heart charm and the name "SABRINA" spelled out with letter beads.

The 31-year-old proudly flaunted the bracelet in one of photos taken that night. For the party, Barry also wore a '70s-inspired Amiri leather look, consisting of a light brown jacket and wide-leg flare trousers in matching color. He teamed the set with a satin checkered, beige button-down and shiny shoes.

Barry's appearance at the party comes after he supported Sabrina at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore, where Sabrina has been serving as an opening act. The "Saltburn" actor seemingly attended all three shows in the first week of the Singapore stop.

At one of the concerts, he was seen cheering on her among the audience and reacting to a racy outro to her song "Nonsense". He was smiling before clapping with the crowd as she delivered the suggestive lyrics, "He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy."

Later on Monday, March 4, the pair were caught sharing a hug after Sabrina finished her set on day 3 of the six-day concert. In a clip circulating online, a camera zoomed in on the "Feather" songstress after she stepped offstage. When she saw Barry, she quickly ran towards him and the two shared an embrace.

You can share this post!