 

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Saltburn' actor wears a 'SABRINA' friendship bracelet at a Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles after joining the 'Feather' singer at Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Singapore.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan has left Sabrina Carpenter behind in Singapore, but he apparently still keeps her in mind. The actor is believed to have given a nod to his rumored girlfriend with his accessory during his recent public appearance.

When attending the Vanity Fair's young Hollywood party on Wednesday, March 5, the Irish actor appeared to be wearing a friendship bracelet dedicated to the singer/actress. In photos taken at the Los Angeles event, he sported a brown watch and colorful bracelet decorated with a heart charm and the name "SABRINA" spelled out with letter beads.

The 31-year-old proudly flaunted the bracelet in one of photos taken that night. For the party, Barry also wore a '70s-inspired Amiri leather look, consisting of a light brown jacket and wide-leg flare trousers in matching color. He teamed the set with a satin checkered, beige button-down and shiny shoes.

  Editors' Pick

Barry's appearance at the party comes after he supported Sabrina at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore, where Sabrina has been serving as an opening act. The "Saltburn" actor seemingly attended all three shows in the first week of the Singapore stop.

At one of the concerts, he was seen cheering on her among the audience and reacting to a racy outro to her song "Nonsense". He was smiling before clapping with the crowd as she delivered the suggestive lyrics, "He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy."

Later on Monday, March 4, the pair were caught sharing a hug after Sabrina finished her set on day 3 of the six-day concert. In a clip circulating online, a camera zoomed in on the "Feather" songstress after she stepped offstage. When she saw Barry, she quickly ran towards him and the two shared an embrace.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rupert Murdoch Sends Out Wedding Invitations After Engaged to Elena Zhukova

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey
Related Posts
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Caught Hugging at 'Eras Tour' Amid Romance Rumors

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Caught Hugging at 'Eras Tour' Amid Romance Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan's Gruesome Images From W Magazine Photoshoot Met With Backlash

Barry Keoghan's Gruesome Images From W Magazine Photoshoot Met With Backlash

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy 2 Dinner Dates in 4 Days Amid Romance Rumors

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy 2 Dinner Dates in 4 Days Amid Romance Rumors

Latest News
Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs
  • Mar 08, 2024

Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date
  • Mar 08, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
  • Mar 08, 2024

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour
  • Mar 08, 2024

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey
  • Mar 08, 2024

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 08, 2024

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows