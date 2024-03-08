Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Cover Images/Marion Curtis/StarPix Music

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes treats his fans to some big news. On Thursday, March 7, the "Stitches" hitmaker announced on his Instagram account that he'd be returning to the stage after canceling his tour 2 years ago.

Alongside some pictures of him, one of which saw him shirtless while playing a guitar, the 25-year-old wrote in the caption, "It's been a really long time since i last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd." He added, "I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!"

Not stopping there, the "Where Were You in the Morning" hitmaker teased his new album that will arrive soon. "I've also been working on a new album and i can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!" he concluded.

The exciting news came after Shawn made a brief surprise appearance at Niall Horan's "The Show: Live on Tour" stop in London. "Welcome to the stage, my little big brother, Shawn Mendes," Niall announced, prompting the audience to go absolutely wild. The two joined forces for a duet rendition of Shawn's hit single "Treat You Better".

Shawn left fans devastated when he canceled his planned world tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health and wellbeing. Earlier this year, the singer took to Instagram to reflect on his life.

"Over the last year i spent a lot of time singing like this.. I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain," he began his message in the caption.

The Canadian star continued, "it felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the 'right' and the 'wrong' notes … i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i've learned to listen."

