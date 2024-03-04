 

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Saltburn' actor is caught on camera smiling when the 'Girl Meets World' alum delivers a racy outro to her song 'Nonsense' while serving as an opening act at the show.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan has fueled Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors with his appearance at her latest gig. On Sunday, March 3, the actor attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Singapore, for which his rumored girlfriend serves as an opening act.

In a fancam footage, the Irish actor was in the audience and covering his mouth with his VIP lanyard while the 24-year-old singer/actress delivered her latest improvised outro to "Nonsense", her last song on her setlist.

"He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy," the former "Girl Meets World" star delivered the suggestive lyrics. Barry, meanwhile, was seen smiling before clapping with the crowd.

  Editors' Pick

The "Saltburn" actor wore a red sweater and matching baseball cap for the concert, Taylor's second "Eras Tour" show in the Asian country. He also took a selfie with a fan, who posted it on X.

The BAFTA winner appeared to have joined his rumored girlfriend at the concert earlier as he was also spotted on the first day of the "Eras Tour" show in Singapore on Saturday. In pictures circulating online, he was rocking a white sleeveless top and beige shorts with the same red cap while standing alone at the venue.

Barry and Sabrina have been rumored to be romantically linked to each other since December 2023 after they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. In January 2024, the 31-year-old actor confirmed his split from his former girlfriend Alyson Kierans. They broke up after welcoming their son Brando in 2022 and after dating for almost two years.

Barry and Sabrina then continued to hang out together, being spotted on two dates in four days back in February. Despite their multiple sightings, they have not publicly talked about their relationship.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

Kris Jenner Spills Her and Daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian's Plans for Marriage
Related Posts
Barry Keoghan's Gruesome Images From W Magazine Photoshoot Met With Backlash

Barry Keoghan's Gruesome Images From W Magazine Photoshoot Met With Backlash

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy 2 Dinner Dates in 4 Days Amid Romance Rumors

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy 2 Dinner Dates in 4 Days Amid Romance Rumors

Barry Keoghan Unaware of His ADHD for Years

Barry Keoghan Unaware of His ADHD for Years

Barry Keoghan Cherishes His New 'Freak-Man' Title After 'Saltburn' Role

Barry Keoghan Cherishes His New 'Freak-Man' Title After 'Saltburn' Role

Latest News
Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
  • Mar 04, 2024

Grant Gustin All Smiles as Wife LA Thoma Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Pert Derriere in New Tropical Getaway Photos After Releasing 'FYS'

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 04, 2024

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Kris Jenner Spills Her and Daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian's Plans for Marriage
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kris Jenner Spills Her and Daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian's Plans for Marriage

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kate Hudson Teases Music Video of Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon
  • Mar 04, 2024

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

Most Read
Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 01:32:22

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Karol G Assures Fans She's 'Very Well' After Her Plane Made an Emergency Landing in L.A.

Karol G Assures Fans She's 'Very Well' After Her Plane Made an Emergency Landing in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday