Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Saltburn' actor is caught on camera smiling when the 'Girl Meets World' alum delivers a racy outro to her song 'Nonsense' while serving as an opening act at the show.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan has fueled Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors with his appearance at her latest gig. On Sunday, March 3, the actor attended Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in Singapore, for which his rumored girlfriend serves as an opening act.

In a fancam footage, the Irish actor was in the audience and covering his mouth with his VIP lanyard while the 24-year-old singer/actress delivered her latest improvised outro to "Nonsense", her last song on her setlist.

"He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy," the former "Girl Meets World" star delivered the suggestive lyrics. Barry, meanwhile, was seen smiling before clapping with the crowd.

The "Saltburn" actor wore a red sweater and matching baseball cap for the concert, Taylor's second "Eras Tour" show in the Asian country. He also took a selfie with a fan, who posted it on X.

The BAFTA winner appeared to have joined his rumored girlfriend at the concert earlier as he was also spotted on the first day of the "Eras Tour" show in Singapore on Saturday. In pictures circulating online, he was rocking a white sleeveless top and beige shorts with the same red cap while standing alone at the venue.

Barry and Sabrina have been rumored to be romantically linked to each other since December 2023 after they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. In January 2024, the 31-year-old actor confirmed his split from his former girlfriend Alyson Kierans. They broke up after welcoming their son Brando in 2022 and after dating for almost two years.

Barry and Sabrina then continued to hang out together, being spotted on two dates in four days back in February. Despite their multiple sightings, they have not publicly talked about their relationship.

You can share this post!