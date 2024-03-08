Rupert Murdoch Sends Out Wedding Invitations After Engaged to Elena Zhukova

X Celebrity

The 92-year-old media mogul is set to tie the knot with the retired 67-year-old scientist, whom he met through his third wife Wendi Deng, in June at his California estate.

AceShowbiz - Rupert Murdoch is engaged to scientist Elena Zhukova. The media patriarch, 92, announced he is planning to get hitched to the retired 67-year-old, whom he met through his third wife Wendi Deng, 55, on Thursday, March 7 through his team.

Invitations for the wedding have already been sent out, according to the New York Times. Rupert and Elena’s nuptials are set to be held in June at Murdoch's California estate, Moraga, the publication added.

The media mogul started dating Elena over the summer after his previous engagement to former police chaplain and vineyard owner Ann Lesley Smith was called off two weeks after it was announced. DailyMail.com revealed the couple started dating in August when the two were spotted cruising the Mediterranean on a family summer holiday.

Elena is mum to Russian socialite Dasha Zhukova, famous for her marriage to Russian oligarch and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. A source told the Mail about Rupert and Elena, "They met through Wendi and Dasha."

Elena has been married twice and specialized in molecular biology and diabetes. Rupert has six children from his previous marriages, daughter Prudence MacLeod, now 66, with his first wife Patricia Booker, daughter Elisabeth, now 55, and sons Lachlan, now 52, and James, 51, with his second spouse Anna Mann, as well daughter Grace, now 23, and Chloe, now 21, who he had with his third wife Wendi Deng.

Murdoch and his fourth wife, former supermodel Jerry Hall, did not have any children together during their six-year marriage. They got hitched in London in March 2016 after a five-month romance. Rupert married his first wife in 1956 before they split in 1967. He married Wendi 17 days after he divorced second wife Anna when he was 68 and she was 30.

