Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Caught Hugging at 'Eras Tour' Amid Romance Rumors

The 'Feather' songstress is seen running into the 'Saltburn' actor's arms moments after finishing her set on day 3 of Taylor Swift's six-day concert in Singapore.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter may remain mum on their relationship, but they clearly have intention on hiding it. The pair were not shy to flaunt PDA at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Singapore.

The Irish actor and the American singer/actress shared a cute moment backstage on day 3 of the six-day concert. Moments after finishing her set on Monday, March 4, the "Girl Meets World" alum ran into her rumored boyfriend's arms.

In a clip circulating online, a camera zoomed in on Sabrina after she stepped offstage in her black dress and signature knee-high boots. When she saw Barry, she quickly ran towards him and the two shared an embrace.

The "Saltburn" star spun her around a bit before the duo walked together into the wings at Singapore National Stadium. The actor, who was dressed in an all-black outfit, put his hand around her waist as they walked away.

During the third day of Taylor's "Eras Tour" stop in Singapore, Sabrina once again changed the outro to her song "Nonsense". "This crowd ate me up like I'm an almond/ I swear I'm coming back here, that's a promise/ You cleared all my Singa-pores, I'm flawless," she sang.

One day prior, she delivered racy lyrics during her performance of the song with Barry cheering on her among the audience. "He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy," she delivered the suggestive lyrics.

The 31-year-old actor, who was covering his mouth with his VIP lanyard, was seen smiling before clapping with the crowd. He wore a red sweater and matching baseball cap for the concert.

The BAFTA winner appeared to have joined his rumored girlfriend at the tour earlier as he was also spotted on the first day of the "Eras Tour" show in Singapore on Saturday. In pictures circulating online, he was rocking a white sleeveless top and beige shorts with the same red cap while standing alone at the venue.

