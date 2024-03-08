 

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason

While the 'Teen Mom' star is eager to split from her husband David Eason due to his alcohol and unemployment issues, he is reportedly reluctant to end their marriage.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom" alum Jenelle Evans is undergoing a lengthy separation process in North Carolina, unable to file for divorce directly due to state regulations. Evans, 32, explained in a TikTok video that she would have skipped the separation step if possible, but under North Carolina law, she must be legally separated for a year.

Evans and her husband David Eason have filed for separation, with Evans claiming he "won't allow" her to file for divorce. She shared that neither of them wanted to leave their home, but the law requires them to maintain separate addresses. Evans also revealed that if they reunite or even hook up, the separation clock would restart.

  Editors' Pick

Evans has filed for separation by "bed and board," requiring her to remain separated from Eason for one year before filing for divorce. She expressed concerns about Eason's behavior, including excessive alcohol use, lack of employment, and spending her money recklessly.

Evans' separation comes after several incidents, including Eason's alleged assault on her 14-year-old son, Jace, and the killing of their family dog in 2019. Eason is currently living on his boat and allegedly spending his days drinking at a bar, while Evans is raising their three children at their previous family home.

Fans have expressed support for Evans' decision to leave a toxic relationship, praising her courage and wishing her well on her new chapter. Evans herself has shared a message of appreciation, saying, "I filed for separation. New Chapter Unlocked."

