 

Andy Cohen Threatens to Sue Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusation

Andy Cohen Threatens to Sue Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives' producer plans to take the former cast to court unless she retracts her claims after she accused him of doing hard drug and bullying.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, alleging that Cohen uses cocaine with "Housewives" and influences editing and treatment based on who he uses the drug with. McSweeney also accuses the network of exploiting her substance abuse and mental health challenges for ratings.

Cohen's legal team has strongly denied the allegations, stating that they are "categorically false." They claim that Cohen never used cocaine with any "Housewives" cast members and that McSweeney's claims lack factual basis. They have threatened legal action if McSweeney does not retract her statements.

McSweeney's attorney maintains that the allegations are true and intends to pursue the case in court. She claims that Cohen's legal team is attempting to intimidate her and prevent her from engaging in legally protected activities.

  Editors' Pick

The lawsuit also alleges that Bravo's workplace culture is "rotted" and that producers pressured McSweeney to drink alcohol, retaliated against her for wanting to stay sober, and failed to provide her with adequate support. McSweeney claims that her rights were violated during filming abroad when she was denied access to addiction treatment.

Cohen has previously denied similar allegations from another former "RHONY" star, Brandi Glanville, who claimed that Cohen bragged about wanting to sleep with her. Cohen apologized for making an inappropriate comment, but dismissed the allegations as a joke.

McSweeney's lawsuit comes amid a broader "reality reckoning" within the Bravo franchise. Recent legal actions have targeted the network over allegations of sexual assault, mistreatment of cast members, and the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence complaints.

Bravo has responded to the allegations by expanding alcohol training and mental health support for cast and crew members. The network maintains that it does not tolerate workplace misconduct and has revised its conduct guidelines accordingly.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Karlie Kloss and Sister-in-Law Ivanka Trump Spark Feud Rumor After Attending Billionaire's Party

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason
Related Posts
'Unbothered' Andy Cohen Defended by Bravo Stars Amid Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit

'Unbothered' Andy Cohen Defended by Bravo Stars Amid Leah McSweeney's Lawsuit

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

Andy Cohen Responds to Brandi Glanville's Sexual Harassment Accusation: 'Meant in Jest'

Andy Cohen Responds to Brandi Glanville's Sexual Harassment Accusation: 'Meant in Jest'

Andy Cohen Attempts to Get His Money Back After Losing 'a Lot' Due to Scam

Andy Cohen Attempts to Get His Money Back After Losing 'a Lot' Due to Scam

Latest News
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie
  • Mar 08, 2024

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Karol G 'Super Grateful' After Picking Up Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024
  • Mar 08, 2024

Karol G 'Super Grateful' After Picking Up Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason
  • Mar 08, 2024

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour
  • Mar 08, 2024

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour

Andy Cohen Threatens to Sue Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusation
  • Mar 08, 2024

Andy Cohen Threatens to Sue Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusation

Joe Budden Praises 'Kind and Gentle' Russell Simmons Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Mar 08, 2024

Joe Budden Praises 'Kind and Gentle' Russell Simmons Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy