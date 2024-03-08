Andy Cohen Threatens to Sue Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives' producer plans to take the former cast to court unless she retracts her claims after she accused him of doing hard drug and bullying.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, alleging that Cohen uses cocaine with "Housewives" and influences editing and treatment based on who he uses the drug with. McSweeney also accuses the network of exploiting her substance abuse and mental health challenges for ratings.

Cohen's legal team has strongly denied the allegations, stating that they are "categorically false." They claim that Cohen never used cocaine with any "Housewives" cast members and that McSweeney's claims lack factual basis. They have threatened legal action if McSweeney does not retract her statements.

McSweeney's attorney maintains that the allegations are true and intends to pursue the case in court. She claims that Cohen's legal team is attempting to intimidate her and prevent her from engaging in legally protected activities.

The lawsuit also alleges that Bravo's workplace culture is "rotted" and that producers pressured McSweeney to drink alcohol, retaliated against her for wanting to stay sober, and failed to provide her with adequate support. McSweeney claims that her rights were violated during filming abroad when she was denied access to addiction treatment.

Cohen has previously denied similar allegations from another former "RHONY" star, Brandi Glanville, who claimed that Cohen bragged about wanting to sleep with her. Cohen apologized for making an inappropriate comment, but dismissed the allegations as a joke.

McSweeney's lawsuit comes amid a broader "reality reckoning" within the Bravo franchise. Recent legal actions have targeted the network over allegations of sexual assault, mistreatment of cast members, and the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence complaints.

Bravo has responded to the allegations by expanding alcohol training and mental health support for cast and crew members. The network maintains that it does not tolerate workplace misconduct and has revised its conduct guidelines accordingly.

