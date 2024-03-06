Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Instagram Celebrity

The music producer/author also reveals that the 'Only Murders in the Building' star has a favorite food from his upcoming cookbook 'Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends'.

AceShowbiz - Benny Blanco's love language is probably an act of service. The music producer/author revealed in a new interview that he cooks for his girlfriend Selena Gomez as he also shared what foods that he often made for her.

"She's a huge steak fan. So anything that has steak in it. Or, yesterday I just brought her, it's not in my book, but I brought her, she loves soup," Benny said in the Monday, March 4 episode of "TalkShopLive". "So she was shooting a show yesterday so I made a little soup and I brought it over to her."

Benny, who was there to promote his upcoming cookbook "Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends", also noted that the "Only Murders in the Building" star has another favorite food from "Open Wide". "She always ask for these little, perfect fried potatoes in the book. She loves those. And she loves the pasta," he divulged.

He also divulged that "The Heart Wants What It Wants" hitmaker is a good cook herself. "We always cook together, she's such a good cook. Like it's not just for her show, she's an incredible cook," he gushed. "We have so much fun cooking together. All we do is eat."

When asked if he would consider making a cooking content together with the "Selena + Chef" star, Benny responded, "Maybe some day."

Prior to this, Benny showed off his pedicure which was inspired by the former Disney star's favorite snack, pickles. In pictures posted by nail technician @nailedbytav, Benny could be seen rocking nail art of Selena's favorite pickle brand, Best Maid Pickles, on his toes.

Fans couldn't help but be amused by Benny's new look. "This guy is committed af," a fan wrote, "They are couple goals." Someone else added, "Such a good job!!! I love that those are her favorite pickles he committed asf if u ask me. Love that for my queen," one user added.

