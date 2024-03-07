 

Boosie Badazz Wants to Date Woman in Her 30s When He's 80 Years Old

Boosie Badazz Wants to Date Woman in Her 30s When He's 80 Years Old
The 41-year-old 'Wipe Me Down' emcee makes the declaration in an Instagram video that sees him in Miami's South Beach where he spots a couple with a noticeable age difference.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has stolen the attention once again with his comments. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper declared in a recent social media post that he wants to date a woman in her 30s when he's 80 years old.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 4, the 41-year-old shared a video of himself in Miami's South Beach as he spotted a couple with a noticeable age difference. "Fine-a** Colombian b***h with that old-a** white man," he said.

"You know she taking him for his bankroll. Goddamn, that old man got some pressure with him," the Baton Rouge emcee, born Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., added. "That's how I'mma be - 80 years old with a 35-year-old."

Boosie himself is 12 years older than his alleged fiancee, Rajel Nelson. In late January, Rajel fired back at those who criticized their age gap by saying, "I met him at 18 and I started talking to him when I was 21, and I been dating him since I was 24. This is the person who I've been with all my twenties."

"Let's talk about how many relationships you w***es have been in all y'all life. Y'all come on here messing with me for messing with somebody that's older than me, but who cares?" the 28-year-old continued. "Nobody's perfect. Y'all keep talking about what he did. 'He did this, he did that.' Which man do y'all know is perfect? Please tell me."

"Y'all h*es get cheated on f**king day and ain't get nothing out the deal. Let's talk about it," she went on arguing. "Your dad was cheating on your mama, but your mama still stuck with your dad. Let's talk about it h*es. Y'all always try to make it seem like y'all life is perfect."

