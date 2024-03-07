Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot has welcomed a new addition to her family. On Wednesday, March 6, the "Wonder Woman" star announced that she has given birth to her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano after keeping the pregnancy under wraps.

Making use of Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a picture of herself holding the newborn in the hospital bed. She began her caption by writing, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude," she added. "Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

Gadot had never revealed her latest pregnancy to the public. However, the actress was photographed sporting a baby bump during an out-and-out in Los Angeles in December 2023.

Gadot and Jaron got married in 2008. They are also parents to daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

The former beauty pageant has previously talked about how she loves being a mother. "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children," she said. "It's like, 'I made this!' The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."

When appearing in a November 2021 episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden", Gadot said of her growing family, "It's overwhelming because you're being outnumbered and all of that, but, on the other hand, I feel like we now we're whole." She continued, "We have been expecting her the whole time and now it feels so good because I feel like in the first one you worry about having your first child."

"I don't know how many of you here are parents. Look like we have some even grandparents here," she added. "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're, like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this."

