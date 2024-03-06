 

Meadow Walker Seen Cozying Up to Model Kit Butler on Dinner Date Weeks After Divorce Filing

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker is photographed getting close with the handsome young model during an outing in Paris, less than two months after she filed for divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan.

AceShowbiz - Meadow Walker is single and seemingly ready to mingle. The model/actress has been spotted getting cozy with model Kit Butler on a dinner outing, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Louis Thornton-Allan.

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker was seen having a dinner date with Kit in Paris on Tuesday, March 5. In pictures circulating online, the twosome looked flirty and giddy as they walked side-by-side while leaving a restaurant together.

The pair cuddled up to one another as they strolled together down a picturesque sidewalk, gazing into each other's eyes. They also flashed their megawatt smiles as they appeared to be having a fun conversation during the stroll.

Meadow kept it casual in her denim outfit for the outing. She teamed her blue denim button-up shirt with jeans in matching color. She added a pair of black shoes and carried a black handbag while her dark hair was pulled back into a simple ponytail.

Her rumored new love interest, meanwhile, was equally stylish in a color-block Off-White sweater with walnut brown trousers. He accessorized with a pendant and his hair was slicked back. He coolly put his hands inside the pockets of his pants while he sported white sneakers.

During the outing, Meadow was approached by a fan of her late father's. She gleefully greeted the fan and had a warm chat with the man, before the two shared a hug and took a picture together.

Meadow's sighting with Kit comes less than two months after she filed for divorce from Louis. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, she filed for dissolution of marriage in January 2024.

The 25-year-old actress first announced her separation from Louis in December 2023. "After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," she said in a statement posted on social media at the time. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy." She went on to conclude, "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

