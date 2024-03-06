Prince Harry Slammed by Kate Middleton's Uncle Following Her First Sighting Post-Surgery

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen Celebrity

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales has been pictured for the first time after she underwent an abdominal surgery back in January, ending conspiracy theories surrounding her condition.

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton's uncle criticized Prince Harry during his debut on the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother". In the new episode, Gary Goldsmith accused the Duke of Sussex of throwing the royal family under the bus while praising Kate in the process.

"She's beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mom," the younger brother of Kate Middleton's mother Carole said of the Princess of Wales. "So the way the monarchy is moving, it's family-centric."

While Gary had nothing but good words for Kate, it was not the case for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. "That's why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don't put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history," he explained. "I've got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn't say anything for herself."

In other news related to Kate, the royal was recently seen for the first time after she underwent an abdominal surgery back in January. Obtained by TMZ, a picture featured the mom of three inside a black Audi 4x4 Windsor on Monday, March 3. The wife of Prince William could be seen wearing sunglasses while sitting in the passenger seat beside her mother Carole who was on the wheels.

Prior to this, Palace issued a rare statement in response to conspiracy theories about her health issues. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the rep said on February 29. The spokesperson also stressed that the Princess of Wales is "doing well."

Conspiracy theories continued to go wild after Prince William withdrew from a memorial service honoring his late godfather on Tuesday. Journalist Concha Calleja even falsely claimed on the popular Spanish news program "Fiesta" that the 42-year-old mom of three was in a coma due to complications after her abdominal surgery in January.

