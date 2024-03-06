Cardi B Teases New Single After BIA's Apparent Shade

Instagram Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress, who unleashed 'Like What' freestyle on March 1, reveals that she will be releasing a new single after the 'Cover Girl' rapper's social media diss.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B revealed that she will be unleashing a new single following the release of "Like What" freestyle. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress teased her upcoming song after BIA's apparent shade via social media.

On Tuesday, March 5, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she has a track coming soon. In a tweet, she wrote, "B***hes make a fool of themselves every single time [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji] Ima show ya something when I release this song tho," adding a winking face emoji.

Cardi seemingly was giving her response to BIA's apparent shade. Prior to Cardi's tweet, one X user wrote about Cardi and the 32-year-old fellow rapper in a tweet that read, "But Bia is definitely on Cardi's mood board alot."

In the same tweet, the user also attached a short clip from Cardi's "Like What" freestyle music video. It also uploaded side-to-side photos of Cardi and JT's similar pink outfit as well as Cardi and Doja Cat's matching eye makeup that the former wears in the visuals. Reacting to the tweet, BIA simply let out a slew of woozy face emojis.

The comparison came after Cardi released "Like What" freestyle, which samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit single titled "She's a B***h". Last year, BIA also unleashed a track titled "I'M THAT B***H" that samples the same Missy's song.

In the "Like What" freestyle music video itself, Cardi can be seen rapping in various places. At one point, she disses brand Coach by rapping, "Classy and a c**t/ Blocks and money getting spunt/ Like, like what?/ Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want."

Days after the release, Cardi defended herself, "When I was doing this song, that's what I was thinking about," referring to Cam'ron's track "Hey Muma". She added, "It's like, 'B***h, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?' "

"Now everybody's jumping me. I'm not trying to be on some rich s**t and everything. This is just a real New York s**t. I ain't trying to offend none of y'all," she went on to say. "I'ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?"

Later on, Cardi made use of TikTok to upload a video of her treating herself to a Coach bag. Along with the footage that she dropped on Tuesday, March 5, she wrote in the caption, "Come with me to buy a Coach bag."

You can share this post!