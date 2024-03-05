 

Alaia Baldwin Goes Low-Key in First Public Appearance After Tampon Incident

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin is pictured with her husband and daughter after she was arrested for simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespass last week.

  Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber's (Hailey Baldwin) sister Alaia Baldwin was pictured in her first sighting after her headline-making arrest. In some new pictures circulating online, Alaia could be seen going out and about with her husband and daughter.

During the outing, Alaia kept a low profile. She donned a pink hat, a hooded brown suede jacket as well as gray joggers. The 31-year-old also put on cat eye shades that she paired with pink slippers.

Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a gray jacket with a hoodie in matching color underneath. He also donned a pair of dark pants. As for their daughter, she wore a navy cardigan and soft pink pants. She paired her look with adorable pink boots.

Alaia's father Stephen Baldwin was also pictured at Alaia's home. The actor was seen receiving several paper bags of food as the family ordered takeout.

The sighting came after Alaiah admitted to feeling "embarrassed and saddened" by the incident at a Savannah, GA bar that ended with her being arrested. Detailing the event, her attorney, Drew Findling, said in a statement, "On February 24, 2024, Ms. Aronow traveled to Savannah, GA to celebrate the upcoming marriage of a close friend. Sadly, what should have been a celebratory girls night out, unfortunately took an unexpected turn," he shared.

He added that Alaiah "is proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again."

Alaia was recently charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespass. It was said that the bar manager called the police to report that she assaulted employees after she forced her way into an employee-only bathroom after being instructed to use the public restroom.

One bouncer claimed that Alaia pulled his hair while another alleged that she kicked him in the groin. On the other hand, a female bartender said that Alaia threw a used tampon at her. Alaia initially denied the claims, but later admitted to doing so though she insisted it was an act of defense.

