 

Hailey Baldwin's Sister Charged After Assaulting Bouncers and Throwing Tampon at Bartender

Alaia Baldwin Aronow has been hit with multiple charges including assault and battery after an arrest at a Georgia bar following a ruckus involving bouncers and a bartender.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin's older sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, following an altercation at a bar last Saturday. Aronow was charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass.

According to the police report obtained by multiple outlets, police responded to a call at Club Elan, where the bar manager reported that Aronow was assaulting employees. Security footage allegedly showed Aronow forcing her way into an employee-only bathroom after being instructed to use the public restroom.

Two bouncers claim that Aronow assaulted them. One bouncer alleges that Aronow pulled his hair while another claims she kicked him in the groin. A female bartender also reported that Aronow threw a used tampon at her.

Aronow initially denied forcibly entering the bathroom and throwing the tampon but later admitted to doing so. She claimed she was defending herself but the video footage reportedly shows otherwise.

Aronow, 31, is married to producer Andrew Aronow and has a daughter. Her arrest comes just days after her father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern among fans by asking for prayers for Justin Birber and Hailey Bieber. The reason for his plea has not been disclosed, and the couple has not commented on the situation.

The case remains under investigation.

